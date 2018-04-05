Arbitrage 4 Pairs Trade
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA use Arbitrage for 4 pairs trading
Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY
Recommended timeframe: H1
Features:
- One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Solid backtest and live performance
- No need to adjust GMT
- Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
How to install
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one H1 chart, EURUSD is recommended
- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.c) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
- Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
Requirements
- The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage.I advise using a good ECN and RAW Spread broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
MM & Setting input (Only Change 2 value)
- Lot - Use Lot 0.01 for 1000$/1000cent
- Close Money - You can change following balance Ex. 2 for 1000$ , 4 for 2000$
- Other value don't cahnge