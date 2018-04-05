Arbitrage 4 Pairs Trade

This EA use Arbitrage for 4 pairs trading

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY

Recommended timeframe: H1

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • No need to adjust GMT
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one H1 chart, EURUSD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.c) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements

  • The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage.I advise using a good ECN and RAW Spread broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously

MM & Setting input (Only Change 2 value)

  • Lot - Use Lot 0.01 for 1000$/1000cent
  • Close Money - You can change following balance Ex. 2 for 1000$ , 4 for 2000$
  • Other value don't cahnge
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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MA Crosover Hedge and Grid
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This EA use Moving Average crossover Hedging Buy/Sell + Grid strategy. This EA can make 100% profit in 2022 and 2023 from backtesting. Supported any currency pairs:  EURUSD is recommended Recommended timeframe:  H1 Features: Solid backtest   and live performance No   need to   adjust GMT Very   easy to use:  just read 3 lines of instructions below How to install The EA must be attached to   ONLY   on   H1   chart If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.c) you should update names in the   Sym
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