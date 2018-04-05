MA Crosover Hedge and Grid

This EA use Moving Average crossover Hedging Buy/Sell + Grid strategy.

This EA can make 100% profit in 2022 and 2023 from backtesting.

Supported any currency pairs: EURUSD is recommended

Recommended timeframe: H1

Features:

  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • No need to adjust GMT
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY on H1 chart
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.c) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements

  • The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage.I advise using a good ECN and RAW Spread broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously

MM & Setting input (Only Change 2 value)

  • Lot - Use Lot 0.1 for 5000$/5000cent, Lot 0.2 for 10000$/10000cent
  • Close Money - You can change following balance Ex. 10 for 5000$ , 20 for 10000$
  • Other value don't cahnge 
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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Arbitrage 4 Pairs Trade
Taveesak Sang Ngern
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This EA use Arbitrage for 4 pairs trading Supported currency pairs:  EURUSD , GBPUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY Recommended timeframe:  H1 Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs support Solid backtest   and live performance No   need to   adjust GMT Very   easy to use:  just read 3 lines of instructions below How to install The EA must be attached to   ONLY   one   H1   chart,   EURUSD is recommended If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.c)
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