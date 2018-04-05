MA Crosover Hedge and Grid
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA use Moving Average crossover Hedging Buy/Sell + Grid strategy.
This EA can make 100% profit in 2022 and 2023 from backtesting.
Supported any currency pairs: EURUSD is recommended
Recommended timeframe: H1
Features:
- Solid backtest and live performance
- No need to adjust GMT
- Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
How to install
- The EA must be attached to ONLY on H1 chart
- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.c) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
- Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
Requirements
- The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage.I advise using a good ECN and RAW Spread broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
MM & Setting input (Only Change 2 value)
- Lot - Use Lot 0.1 for 5000$/5000cent, Lot 0.2 for 10000$/10000cent
- Close Money - You can change following balance Ex. 10 for 5000$ , 20 for 10000$
- Other value don't cahnge