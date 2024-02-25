Auto Fibonacci in any Chart window

This indicator automatically generates Fibonacci regression lines in the K-line window: 0.0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, and 100.0%, following the displayed price.
Zoom In, Zoom Out, Time Frame (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) can automatically update and generate when the cycle changes, with the highest price worn up and the lowest level broken down.
Both upward and downward trends can automatically adjust the direction of the Fibonacci regression line.
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