Master Trend MT4

Master Trend is a complete trading system for day traders, scalp traders and swing traders. The system consists of two indicators. A simple, clear set of rules ideal for both beginners and experienced traders. The Master Trend Strategy helps you to always be on the right side. It helps filter out the strongest trends and prevents you from trading in a directionless market. If the market is too weak or is in sideways phases, then the Magic Band shows different color It works well on all instruments (Forex, Index, Stocks, Crypto) and in all time frames.

The indicators do not disappear after the current candle closes.

The strategy uses two indicators.
1. Master Trend
2. Magic Band

The Magic Band shows the direction of the trend, so very often you can be on the right side and only trade in the direction of the trend. The Magic Band can filter out the strongest trends.

The Master Signal indicator shows the right time and place to open the position. This shows us with an arrow. We developed this indicator so that it only works in the direction of the trend and is very good at filtering out the sideways phases and when the trend has already ended.

If we want to open position with our own method, then we can just use the magic band to define trend direction then we can change the color to make the arrows colorless. Of course we can change all colors and sizes.


