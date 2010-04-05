Only 2 copies available for $299.00. Next price 999 USD





AI Breakdown EA is a scalping strategy based on artificial intelligence. Most

trading parameters will be automatically retrained and adjusted to the

current market thanks to the author's algorithm of market analysis.

The strategy does not require any optimization. Set it on the chart

according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!!





Advantages of AI Breakdown:

- self-learning parameters

- optimal SL/TP ratio

- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible

- each order is protected by a fixed SL

- the result is confirmed on historical data with maximum modeling quality

for more than 15 years

- possibility to start trading with 1 USD





Trading recommendations:

- use ECN accounts or other accounts with low spread and low stops

- EURUSD M1 currency pair

- leverage 1:100 or higher

- minimum deposit 100 currency units





Options:





- Lot Mode - lot selection mode

- Stop Loss - fixed SL

- Trail - trailing stop in points

-Spread

- Magic - magic number

Be sure to write if you have any questions or just want to chat :)