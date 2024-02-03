Golden Pro

Golden_Pro is a Fully Automated and Open System for Trading on Gold/XAUUSD H1 with Elements of Profit Tracking and Recovery During Drawdown.

Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One Chart XAUUSD H1 Raw/ECN

Each Trade has a Fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking and Recovery Model. The System works on One XAUUSD H1 chart.

The System trades during the day when the Market is Strongest and Most volatile.

The Main Target of the Algorithm is to catch the strongest movements in the Gold market.

The Algorithm uses a Virtual Channel + ATR + Recovery Strategy mechanism and has completely open parameters for its own optimization.

The Market Volatility filter allows you to find the most accurate market entries.

Virtual profit tracking allows you to hide the behavior of the system from the broker.

Everything after December 2022 is a continuation of trading with the Current Default settings.

 The hours during which the EA should be traded have also been added, we recommend setting Friday to Off.

Recommendations

  • The algorithm can be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise using a good RAW/ICM/ECN broker;
  • The system constantly reads all the indicators of the broker, it is better to use VPS 24/7
  • EA uses an adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on low equity accounts.
  • Not all brokers have such tools for trading, so it is better to check your broker in MT4 with Real Quotes or Demo


Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessence d'une approche intégrée, dont l'objectif principal est de réaliser des gains à long terme de manière réaliste avec des risques minimaux pour le trader. La base repose sur des concepts de trading avancés en combinaison avec l'apprentissage automatique, qui se renforcent mutuellement de manière efficace. Une autre caractéristique unique est que le système n'a pas besoin d'être optimisé, car cette fonction est déléguée à mes serveurs. Le système met en œuvre un trading conservateur
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Grille et système de rupture adaptatif Velora est un Expert Advisor de haute qualité conçu à partir du cœur d'Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), avec un moteur de grille adaptatif, une logique de suivi dynamique, des mécanismes de clôture partielle et des entrées automatisées basées sur la volatilité. Conçu pour les traders recherchant un mélange d'agressivité, de sécurité et d'adaptabilité, Velora n'est pas seulement réactif, il est réactif. Points forts principaux Moteur de rupture
FIFO Beater
Pejman Alanjari
Experts
This is a fully FIFO compliant EA that performs money management as well as risk management. It is ideal for American residents who deal with FIFO limitations and low 1:50 leverage. The EA entry point is fully customizable and traders can conveniently modify the inputs to serve their own risk apatite. Here is the signal I created to track the progress of this EA live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1491511 Since it uses martingale strategy, a gradual delay strategy is defined in the EA that clo
