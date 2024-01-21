Gold Hanter EA

Introducing Gold Hanter EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious XAUUSD(GOLD) pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years.

Gold Hanter EA is a genuine smart algorithm, operating at a level beyond human traders' reach. Its unique method is based on the principles of a neuroscanner and and advanced technologies in neural networks, EA is capable of analyzing historical and current data in the gold market with unparalleled precision.

It's not just a robot – it's the future of financial markets today! Gold Hanter EA, utilizing advanced data analysis methods, can be your reliable partner in achieving financial goals. While we cannot guarantee specific returns, we are confident that our development has the potential to bring you significant profits in the gold market. Take advantage of the opportunity and experience the benefits of the future today!

Gold Hanter EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Gold Hanter EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively. It then strategically uses the profits from winning trades to gradually close the losing positions, one by one, until all of them are successfully discarded.


Recommendations:

§  Currency pair: XAUUSD(GOLD)

§  Timeframe: H1

§  Minimum deposit : $1000

§  Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

§  Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

§  IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

§  Account type: Hedge

The advantages Gold Hanter EA 

§ Suitable for FTMO and Prop firms, but only at low risk!

§  Successfully tested on history over the past 10 years, with low drawdowns

§   No settings files needed, all values inside the code, just select desirable risk

§  Extensive customization and optimization options

§  Easy to install

§  Every trade is protected with SL

§  Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart

§  Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

§  You can find backtest results in comment section !

 

Risk Warning:

Before you buy

Gold Hanter Expert Advisor

 please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Please not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.


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[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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Zhengdong Gao
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New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
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Golden_Pro is a Fully Automated and Open System for Trading on Gold/XAUUSD H1 with Elements of Profit Tracking and Recovery During Drawdown. Next Price 999 $ Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not  AI  , Not  Neural Network. Default Settings for One Chart  XAUUSD H1 Raw/ECN Each Trade has a Fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking and Recovery Model. The System works on One XAUUSD H1 chart. The System trades during the day when the Market is Strongest and Most volatile. The Main Target of the Algorithm i
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