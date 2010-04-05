BreakoutGenius EA

BreakoutGenius EA: Revolutionizing Trading

Welcome to the BreakoutGenius EA, your reliable trading partner. This Expert Advisor uniquely combines the precision of the MACD indicator with an advanced breakout strategy to deliver consistent and stable returns in the financial markets.

Innovative Trading Strategy: At the heart of our EA is the unique combination of an optimized MACD indicator with a sophisticated breakout strategy. This method has been carefully developed and perfected over years to ensure high stability and reliability.

Risk-Conscious Trading: We believe in responsible trading. The BreakoutGenius EA avoids risky techniques like Martingale strategies, instead focusing on stable investments of 0.1 lot. This approach makes the EA ideal for long-term oriented traders who value risk management.

Capital Requirements and Performance: With a recommended starting capital of 500 euros, the BreakoutGenius EA offers an attractive platform for serious investors. Even with a starting capital of just 200 euros, impressive tenfold to twentyfold capital increases have been achieved depending on the currency pair, within three yeaSuitable for Various Currency Pairs: The EA is flexible across different currency pairs, generating varying returns depending on market conditions and the specific pair.

User-Friendly: The BreakoutGenius EA is designed to be accessible for both beginners and experienced traders. Easy setup allows you to quickly and efficiently start trading.

Our Promise: At BreakoutGenius EA, long-term customer satisfaction is our priority. We take pride in offering an EA that is not only powerful but also reliable and user-friendly.

Discover a new dimension of trading with the BreakoutGenius EA. Let your capital work for you and experience how advanced technology and years of market expertise converge to your advantage.


Setting options:

Fast_EMA (Fast EMA from the MACD)
Slow_EMA (Slow EMA from the MACD)
MACD_SMA (SMA from the MACD)
SR_Hour (Time at wich the resistances and supports are drawn)
SL_Points (Stop Loss)
TP_Points (Take Profit)
TradeSize (Trade Size in Lot)



Optimized settings for best results:

The EA runs optimally with the following settings in the M5 chart.

EUR/USD: Fast_EMA 18 / Slow_EMA 45 / MACD_SMA 14 / SR_Hour 11 / SL_Points 50 / TP_Points 25 /
USD/CHF: Fast_EMA 10 / Slow_EMA 49 / MACD_SMA 16 / SR_Hour 2 / SL_Points 45 / TP_Points 95 /
USD/CAD: Fast_EMA 6 / Slow_EMA 33 / MACD_SMA 6 / SR_Hour 4 / SL_Points 55 / TP_Points 85 /
USD/JPY:  Fast_EMA 6 / Slow_EMA 49 / MACD_SMA 4 / SR_Hour 8 / SL_Points 85 / TP_Points 90 /


