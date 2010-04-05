The One percent EA

The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value.

Trading statistics (2023-2024)

List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame H1 Max DD 65.17% Relative DD 81.55% CAGR 170.63% Profit factor 2.06 Winrate 62.08% Account ECN, STD, Cent account

