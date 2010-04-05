The One percent EA
- Experts
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value.
Trading statistics (2023-2024)
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$1,000
|Currency Pair
|XAU/USD
|Time Frame
|H1
|Max DD
|65.17%
|Relative DD
|81.55%
|CAGR
|170.63%
|Profit factor
|2.06
|Winrate
|62.08%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account
