EurUsd H1 portfolio

  • Experts
  • Robin Obrusnik
    Robin Obrusnik

    Robin Obrusnik

    -------------------------------------------------------------- WELCOME --------------------------------------------------------------
    We are a team of automated trading systems developers (Expert Advisor - EA) oriented mainly for forex and stock indexes.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 2 March 2025
  • Activations: 10

The portfolio was developed for the currency pair EURUSD time frame H1. The portfolio consists of 4 strategies - each with different logic merged into one. It is designed for intraday/swing trading - no scalping, martingale, grid, etc. The EA pass through rigorous testing of robustness and is tested on over 15 years of data with 99% modeling quality!

  • Intended for EURUSD H1.
  • Each strategy has its own logic - a different approach, different rules.
  • EA is designed for UTC+2 timezone with New York DST (EST+7).
  • This is a long-term strategy - if you want more trades, more profits, risk diversification and a smoother equity curve, I recommend portfolioing more strategies from my product offering HERE.
  • The strategy of EA goes through rigorous robustness testing - a series of simulations of various market conditions and situations on historical data over the last 15 and more years (testing on OOS data, tests in other markets, Monte Carlo tests for higher spread, slip, volatility, omission and shuffling of trading orders, Walk- Forward Matrix tests etc.).
  • EA has been tested on demo and live accounts for a long time before it was released.


Functions:

  • Each trade is always protected by StopLoss!
  • Money management can use a fixed amount or a fixed % of account size.
  • No martingales, grids or other dangerous money management methods are used!
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy!
  • At 20:00 (UTC+2) we close trading every Friday to avoid weekly gaps.


In order to diversify the risk, increase the number of trades, increase profits, reduce the maximum drawdown and reduce the stagnation time, I trade the EA in a portfolio with the other EAs that I offer HERE.


Settings:

MagicNumber = - Choose your number to distinguish strategy, or keep default.
UseMoneyManagement = false/true – If you want to trade only fixed lots use FALSE. If you want to risk fixed money you need to set this to TRUE
mmRiskPercent = 1,0 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you set the risk in Fixed percent of account.
mmLotsIfNoMM= 0,01 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to FALSE, you set the Fixed Lotsize here.
FridayExitTime = 20:00 - Every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.


I recommend you looking at MY OTHER PRODUCTS because the benefits of the portfolio are diversification through the markets, time frames, etc. Portfolio strategies work better together in combination


Disclaimer: Past results are no a guarantee of future results.

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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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The EA was developed for the currency pair GBPJPY time frame H1 . The strategy is built for intraday/swing trading - no scalping, martingale, grid, etc. The EA pass through rigorous testing of robustness and is tested on over 18 years of data with 99% modeling quality! Is intend for GBPJPY H1. EA is designed for UTC+2 timezone with New York DST (EST+7). This is a long-term strategy that makes 2-5 trades per month on average - if you want more trades, more profits, risk diversification and a smo
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