Flying Gold

Flying Gold EA

  • It's an efficient gold trading system. It's a unique strategy.
  • The EA has accurate entry point calculations.If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order.
  • Just install the EA, it can work immediately.
  • Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD
  • Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money 100$ (Cent / Micro Account)
  • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023
  • TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server.

    Strengths

    • Open orders accurately and efficiently using indicators to filter signals.
    • There is a pending order system.
    • When the specified profit is reached The system will close the order.
    • There is an order editing system. and close all orders.  There is a pending order system.
    • Easy to use, no hassle
    • Strong moving candlesticks or news can be traded.
    • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023


      • *  (Standard account) uses a starting lot of 0.01 (initial Money 1000$)  / (Cent / Micro account)  uses a starting lot of 0.1 ( initial Money 100$)                          



















