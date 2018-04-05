Agila MT5

Agila MT5: Your Premier Trading Tool on the MQL5 Platform

Maximize your trading prowess with Agila MT5 - a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor on the MQL5 platform. Seamlessly integrate strategic indicators with our unique tool and gain a competitive edge in the trading marketplace.

Our MQL5 Expert Advisor, Agila MT5, is engineered to harness the power of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). With EMA smoothing out market volatility and identifying key trading trends, Agila MT5 positions you to pinpoint optimal market entry and exit points.

In addition to trend spotting, our sophisticated tool employs RSI to interpret market momentum. When RSI crosses the midline, Agila MT5 equips you to identify overbought or oversold conditions, paving the way for optimal trading in potential reversal situations.

Agila MT5 takes your trading game a notch higher, allowing you to transition from reactive to proactive trades. We employ these robust indicators to forecast market shifts, empowering both beginner and seasoned traders to anticipate market trends and trade with confidence.

Discover the potent combination of strategic indicators and user-centric design with Agila MT5. Enhance your trading strategy, embrace the future of financial technology and secure a top spot in the MQL5 marketplace with Agila MT5 today.

Keywords: MQL5, Agila MT5, Expert Advisor, trading marketplace, Exponential Moving Average, Relative Strength Index, overbought, oversold, proactive trades, strategic indicators, financial technology.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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