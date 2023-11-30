Monte Carlo Simulation Indicators

Monte Carlo simulation is an Indicator that uses a Monte Carlo model to calculate the probability of the price going up or down. If the price has a probability of going up or down more than 90%, the system will enter a trade by doing a back test of gold assets. It was found that it was able to generate a return of more than 20% in a period of 5 months while having a MAX DD of less than 7%.





What is a Monte Carlo simulation?





A Monte Carlo simulation is a model used to predict the probability of a variety of outcomes when the potential for random variables is present.

Monte Carlo simulations help to explain the impact of risk and uncertainty in prediction and forecasting models.

A Monte Carlo simulation requires assigning multiple values to an uncertain variable to achieve multiple results and then averaging the results to obtain an estimate.

Monte Carlo simulations assume perfectly efficient markets.





Buy Signal





At Chart you will see green arrow up and Alert "Buy" more over at the left top corner you will see Bull + Probability that price will go up







Sell Signal





At Chart you will see yellow arrow down and Alert "Sell" more over at the left top corner you will see Bear + Probability that price will go down





More Products





Product Name EA/Indicator Type Description Dowloads Advanced BB EA Scalping , Level Trading , Grid Advanced BB is an EA whose trading strategy is to use Bollinger Band to measure price imbalances. Along with using Price Patterns Click Monte Carlo Simulation EA Trend , Neural Networks , Hedging Monte Carlo simulation is an EA that uses a Monte Carlo model to calculate the probability of the price going up or down. Add ADX for determining trade entry points Click RS Zone Indicator Channels , Pattern , Levels RS Zone is an Indicator used to plot the support and resistance levels of each asset. Click



