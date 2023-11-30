Monte Carlo Simulation Indicators

2.5

Monte Carlo simulation is an Indicator that uses a Monte Carlo model to calculate the probability of the price going up or down. If the price has a probability of going up or down more than 90%, the system will enter a trade by doing a back test of gold assets. It was found that it was able to generate a return of more than 20% in a period of 5 months while having a MAX DD of less than 7%.


What is a Monte Carlo simulation?


A Monte Carlo simulation is a model used to predict the probability of a variety of outcomes when the potential for random variables is present.

Monte Carlo simulations help to explain the impact of risk and uncertainty in prediction and forecasting models.

A Monte Carlo simulation requires assigning multiple values to an uncertain variable to achieve multiple results and then averaging the results to obtain an estimate.

Monte Carlo simulations assume perfectly efficient markets.


Buy Signal


At Chart you will see green arrow up and Alert "Buy" more over at the left top corner you will see Bull + Probability that price will go up


Sell Signal


At Chart you will see yellow arrow down and Alert "Sell" more over at the left top corner you will see Bear + Probability that price will go down


More Products


Product Name EA/Indicator Type Description Dowloads
Advanced BB EA Scalping , Level Trading , Grid Advanced BB is an EA whose trading strategy is to use Bollinger Band to measure price imbalances. Along with using Price Patterns Click
Monte Carlo Simulation EA Trend , Neural Networks , Hedging Monte Carlo simulation is an EA that uses a Monte Carlo model to calculate the probability of the price going up or down. Add ADX for determining trade entry points Click
RS Zone Indicator Channels , Pattern , Levels RS Zone is an Indicator used to plot the support and resistance levels of each asset. Click


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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RS Zone
Chayakorn Rakwongthai
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RS Zone is an Indicator used to plot the support and resistance levels of each asset. and each time period as we determine The principle for calculating support and resistance levels is based on the price range (Range SR) to see if there are points where the price repeatedly reverses at that price level or not. The total pot will be equal to the Total SR that we set. Example If Range SR is equal to 120, the system will choose to look at data going back 120 candlesticks to find whether there is a
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Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator
Chayakorn Rakwongthai
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Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator is an Indicator. Support and resistance points are calculated from the High Low Close of the previous TF Week's price. What are Camarilla Pivot Points? 1.Camarilla Pivot Points is a modified version of the classic Pivot Point. 2.Camarilla Pivot Points was launched in 1989 by Nick Scott, a successful bond trader. 3.The basic idea behind Camarilla Pivot Points is that price tends to revert to its mean until it doesn't. 4.Camarilla Pivot Points is a mathematical pr
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Camarilla Swing Trade
Chayakorn Rakwongthai
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Camarilla Swing Trade is an Expert Advisor. It has a Swing Trade trading strategy using entry and exit points from Camarilla Pivot Points, trading when there is an advantage in buying or selling. And there is a system to prevent damage to the investment portfolio by not trading in cases where the price on TF week is very volatile. Support and resistance points are calculated from the High Low Close of the previous TF Week's price. Testing from testing EURUSD on TF for 1 hour during 01.01.2021 to
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Taufik
44
Taufik 2026.06.07 12:45 
 

Buy and sell signals are not non-repainting.

Passakon Ekaburudkul
373
Passakon Ekaburudkul 2023.12.28 04:19 
 

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ศุภกร ศศิประภากุล
48
ศุภกร ศศิประภากุล 2023.12.10 14:21 
 

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