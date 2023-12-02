HigherLower

The Higher Power indicator is based on the Smart Money Concept (SMC) theory and is the foundation of order flow analysis.
Used for analysis of entry and exit areas.
Indicator reference: Trading HUB 3.0
Although ICT (The Inner Circle Trader) did not give himself a name for the strategy he developed, his audience gave this strategy many names, and most of them were derived from the words he taught. For example, ICT often says smart money, so SMC (Smart Money Concept) came into being; When analyzing market directions (bias) in ICT, order flow is commonly used, resulting in order flow; ICT does not require any indicators and only looks at the bare candlestick, so it can also be called price behavior.
The ICT strategy I understand is mainly based on a set of practical methods based on Time X Price Theory, PD Arrays, and IPDA (Bank Price Transfer Algorithm). The second and third creators are more based on a set of things derived from their PD Arrays. His subsequent discussions on POI, Buy/Cell Model, Silver Bullet, 2023 Model, and so on are mostly within these frameworks. It's not difficult to understand his things, but it's not easy to use them well because they are filled with a lot of details and require continuous self reflection, analysis, and internalization. From his perspective, the market is manipulated by algorithms, and what we need to do is to see through the next steps of algorithms; We are not reacting to prices, but predicting the transmission of prices; We need to understand what (where the price is most likely to go), why (what is the logic, PD Arrays, NWOG, SMT, or other), and when (which period is it), and then find our own trading range within the daily price fluctuation range to enter and make profits. Three thousand weak waters, take only one ladle to drink.
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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Meridian Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
4 (3)
Indicators
Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
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