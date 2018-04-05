Introducing Ali Trade MT5 - unleash the power of precision trading! Experience the next evolution in automated trading with this game changing EA that combines real-time price action, trend strength and leading indicators for SNIPER-LIKE entries. Featuring Set it and forget it: Opening and closing times let you tailor your sessions for stress-free trading. Trade YOUR Way. Ali Trade MT5 is not just a bot; it's a lifestyle upgrade for savvy traders!









Key Features:

1. Multi-Strategy Mastery: Ali Trade seamlessly combine diverse strategies for unmatched performances.

2. Timed Perfection: Define your trading hours – Ali Trade respects YOUR schedule.

3. Multi-Position Ability: Capture up to five positions simultaneously for diversified success.

4. User-Friendly Profits: Effortless navigation, clear visuals, and intuitive controls for stress-free trading.





Don't Miss Out! Exclusive Offer:

- Be among the FIRST to experience Ali Trade MT5 profitability.

- Limited-time offer: Purchase now and receive a SPECIAL GIFT to elevate your trading journey!

Upon purchase please inbox for setup or if you have any questions.

Join the Ali Trade community – where innovation meets profit!





Input Parameters:

Positions Expert Advisor has the ability to trade up to five positions at a time, if you're only interested in taking one Position you can leave the rest of the positions lot size at ZERO '0'.

Stop Loss & Take Profit Modify these levels based on your risk tolerance and profit target.

Trading Times Choose your preferred timeframes and let Ali Trade do the rest.

Indicator Ranges Leave these Ranges at Standard for best results.

Account type: ANY

Recommended Symbols: US30, USTEC, XAUUSD (Just to name a few, EA works with most symbols)

Timeframe Recommended: M15

Minimal Deposit: $100





[Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risks; use caution and trade responsibly.]







