Double MACD Plus MT5

//--- input parameters

input int InpFastEMA = 12; // Fast EMA period

input int InpSlowEMA = 26; // Slow EMA period

input int InpSignalSMA = 9; // Signal SMA period

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price





A combination version that combines traditional MACD and MQL platforms to efficiently analyze market trends, making it more effective, concise, and intuitive.

