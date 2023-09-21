SMC Supply Demand Imbalance and Alert

This Expert is the perfect companion for SMC/ICT users.





It allow to draw easily the Supply, Demand, Imbalance(fvg) zones as well set up MetaTrader alerts if price touchs the zone.

Imbalance (fair value gap) have options to be displayed in full or based on the filling to the follwing candle, so you will never miss one.





You can also zoom on a clande with a specific period. Very usefull when you look at an 1h candle in the past and you want to see the details in M5.





How does it work ?

Simply select a candle and press S to draw automatically a box of the full candle size. Want only the Top wick? Press S again. Want only the Bottom wick ? Press S again Dont want this block anymore press X





For ease of use you can configure colors, lenght of the blocks.





Keys

"1" - M1, "2" - M5, "3" - M15, "4" - M30, "5" - H1, "6" - H4, "7" - D1, "8" - W1, "9" - MN -> Zoom to the selected candle with the specific UT "0" - M1 to the right "S" - Supply "D" - Demand "I" - Imbalance "X" - Delete - Point of Interest box "Z" - Clear - All POI "A" - Toggle Alert - Point of Interest box





Any issues, suggestions, drop me an email I'll help you see to update the EA accordingly :)

If you like the EA, a little comment help to make it more visible to others.





Advisor is free you can download it but I left the option to pay 30us if you wish to help me continue developping this EA and others (Soon coming EA assisting trading and order managenent for SMC)





Any questions or comments, send me a direct message here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mvonline



