Intraday Mainstream

The Expert Advisor is designed for Forex trading as part of intraday trading. The adviser determines the main movement of the day up or down and opens positions according to the specified parameters. In the settings, you can set the average range of the day (you can see it using the ATR D1 indicator), lot, time and position opening level, as well as the take profit level. This Expert Advisor will greatly facilitate your trading if you open positions that are traded during the trading day. Expert Advisor based on methods - "Beat the Odds in Forex Trading"

Can be used for any currency pairs.

Can be used for any brokers.

- Install advisor.

- Run the adviser on the currency pair chart.

- Set your preferences and start trading.

- Fix result.



