The10 Movenge averege

The ten moving average expert advisor is an idea worth trying. Instead of trading in one unified contract, I tried to divide it into ten parts, each part linked to a moving average, starting from moving average 10 to 100.

You can change the settings of the movers according to your desire

Be sure that in the sideways direction, not all of your deals will be losing. Rather, a number of deals will be profitable and others will be losers, and perhaps a tie, and this is good.

The big surprise is that once the trend catches you, you will compensate for all your losses exponentially, the greater the strength of the trend.