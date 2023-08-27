No Loss Hedge

The product was created to withstand volatility of the forex market and safely invest large capital amount without major risks over long period of time. The product has been thoroughly tested under various conditions to withstand volatility for the currency pair GBPUSD. The product can also be used on smaller capital amount with higher returns and higher capital risk based on your requirement. Entry points are calculated based on price action, trend and candlestick analysis. You can choose the drawdown amount at which account will hedge and lock equity drawdown depending on your risk appetite. The EA always trades with the trend, no counter trend trades.

Use it only on GBPUSD H1 timeframe with balance per 0.01 input set at 2300 if you plan on set and forget trading . If you want higher returns you can set it to 1300 with higher risk. Recommended deposit is 10,000 USD. Important parameters of the EA are Balance per minimum lot and minimum distance between trades. You can adjust according to your requirement and switch it off during global event or important news for better returns. The software can also be used to manage manual trades. Use default settings for low risk long term trading.





1 out of 5 products left at 10,000 USD. Price will increased after that.



