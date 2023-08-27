No Loss Hedge

The product was created to withstand volatility of the forex market and safely invest large capital amount without major risks over long period of time. The product has been thoroughly tested under various conditions to withstand volatility for the currency pair GBPUSD. The product can also be used on smaller capital amount with higher returns and higher capital risk based on your requirement. Entry points are calculated based on price action, trend and candlestick analysis. You can choose the drawdown amount at which account will hedge and lock equity drawdown depending on your risk appetite. The EA always trades with the trend, no counter trend trades. 

Use it only on GBPUSD H1 timeframe with balance per 0.01 input set at 2300 if you plan on set and forget trading . If you want higher returns you can set it to 1300 with higher risk. Recommended deposit is 10,000 USD. Important parameters of the EA are Balance per minimum lot and minimum distance between trades.  You can adjust according to your requirement and switch it off during global event or important news for better returns. The software can also be used to manage manual trades. Use default settings for low risk long term trading.


1 out of 5 products left at 10,000 USD. Price will increased after that.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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