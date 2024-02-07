Wolf Panel

Welcome to the Wolf Panel, an advanced MetaTrader 5 tool designed to enhance your trading experience. With its intuitive interface and powerful features, the Wolf Panel facilitates quick order entry, enabling traders to act promptly on market opportunities.

Among its strengths, the Wolf Panel excels in providing constant control over profits and losses, allowing users to monitor the performance of their trades in real-time. Moreover, the indicator streamlines the closure of all orders at a predetermined level, whether they are in profit or loss, offering greater control over risk management strategies.

The Wolf Panel is particularly well-suited for scalpers and intraday traders, thanks to its ability to provide crucial information such as the time remaining until the candle closes. This allows traders to make informed decisions in a fast-paced and dynamic trading environment.

Another significant advantage is the ability to execute all operations directly from the keyboard, improving efficiency and reducing execution time. With the Wolf Panel, trading becomes smoother and more accessible, enabling traders to focus on their strategy without distractions.

In summary, if you are looking for a comprehensive and user-friendly panel for MetaTrader 5, the Wolf Panel is the ideal choice to optimize your trades and maximize profits.


The Wolf Panel not only offers powerful trading functionalities but further simplifies the process through the use of intuitive hotkeys. Here's an overview of the key commands:

  • B (Buy): With a simple press of B, traders can quickly place a buy order at the mouse-indicated level, ensuring a rapid execution of entry strategies.

  • S (Sell): The S key allows for an instant placement of a sell order at the mouse-indicated level, providing a quick solution to capitalize on downward market movements.
  • X (Delete): To delete all pending orders with a single click, the X command offers a fast and efficient way to manage open positions.

  • C (Close): Using the C key, you can close all open market positions, offering an immediate means to manage risk or lock in profits.

  • T (Take Profit/Stop Loss): This versatile command allows for the swift placement of a closing level, whether it be a Take Profit or Stop Loss, aiding traders in defining profit targets or managing potential losses.

  • R (Remove): To remove all Take Profit and Stop Loss levels simultaneously, the R key streamlines the management of open orders, allowing for a quick update of strategies.

With these intuitive hotkeys, the Wolf Panel provides a cutting-edge solution for traders seeking immediate and precise control over their trades, helping to optimize decision-making processes and overall trading efficiency.


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