Casablanca FX EA

  • Experts
  • Nabil Lachhab
    Nabil Lachhab

    Nabil Lachhab

    My name is Nabil Lachhab. I have a Doctorate in Engineering and Control. Passionate about trading i am developing some concept from optimization in engineering into the field of trading to automate it. I believe that a strong mathematical background is necessary to develop state of the art trading
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 6 July 2023
  • Activations: 5

The Casablanca FX EA is trend following strategy specifically design for the australian currency AUD. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise. 

This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters 

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading :)

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the settings provided below and from the start of 2021 in EURUSD, EURAUD and AUDUSD.

The setting for this EA used to get the results published is shown in the screenshots. The user can choose between fixed lot and percentage risk based lot. The later one provides in backtest a high reward but of course the drawdown is higher than fixed lot. 

The simulation starts from 01.01.2021 until today. 

Very important remark:

For all who wants a GET RICH QUICK KIND OF EXPERT ADVISOR I have to disappoint you as such EA does not exists or is a scam 



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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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