Accurate Buy Sell Levels

Buy Index Elias Mtwenge Göstergeler

Dear Traders here is my another tool called the "Buy Index". My goal is to come up with different tools to help you trade successfully. No matter the strategy and trading style you use but what matters most at the end is "making money out of the market". Go with a strategy that works for you and it must be the one you find easy to use. The philosophy behind this tool is "Focus only on buy signals" meaning that if the market is currently bullish why should you focus on sell signals?. Someti