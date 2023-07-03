Accurate Buy Sell Levels
- Göstergeler
- M Ragupathi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Accurate Buy sell Levels are the fully automated and purely work's on the basis of the Daily Opening weekly Opening and the Monthly Opening Prices. we don't want to do any analysis and other planning for Intraday or Swing we need to focus only when price approaches near the levels we can add other price action confluence's (Inside Bar's , Bullish / Bearish Engulfing pattern's , SND , Order Blocks ... and so on ) for strong Buy or Sell Confirmation's.
- Very simple and Easy to Follow system.
- We can easily define the daily, weekly and monthly Bias.
- target's and stops are easily identified with the level's.