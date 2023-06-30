Sapphire EA

4.11

SAPPHIRE EA | Everything for the Trader!

SAPPHIRE EA is an advanced trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to enhance profits and optimize trading strategies.

The EA is the result of years of research and development and is continuously updated and improved.


SAPPHIRE EA SIGNAL



Why SAPPHIRE EA?

  • Does Not Use Risky Trading Methods: SAPPHIRE EA avoids dangerous strategies and does not use risky trading methods like Martingale and Grid. This aims to minimize investors' losses.

  • Trend-Following Algorithm: It makes real-time calculations based on market conditions and applies a trading strategy that follows trends using machine learning. This feature allows for quick responses to market fluctuations.

  • All-in-One Feature: SAPPHIRE EA provides everything investors need, allowing you to manage all your trading processes on a single platform.

  • Artificial Intelligence Support: With advanced AI algorithms, accurately predict market trends and seize profitable opportunities.

  • Ability to Work on All Pairs: Effectively trade on all pairs, including popular ones like XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and BTCUSD, diversifying your portfolio.

  • Multi-Pair Feature: Gain advantages by trading multiple pairs under different market conditions.

  • Smart Trading Hours: Set specific trading hours to capture the best trading opportunities.

  • Daily Targets: Make automatic adjustments based on user-defined targets to maximize your profits.

  • Risk Management: Effectively manage your losses with high, normal, or low-risk levels.

  • News Filter: Automatically filter important news events to avoid market fluctuations.

  • K-Means Clustering: Quickly adapt to market conditions with advanced trend analysis.

  • Customizable Lot Size: Automatically size lots according to your account balance and risk level.

Performance and Adaptability

SAPPHIRE EA is designed to adapt to different market conditions. With advanced algorithms, it identifies profitable trading opportunities while catering to all types of trading styles with solid risk management features.


*Enhance your trading experience with SAPPHIRE EA! It offers an ideal solution for both beginners and experienced professionals. Its automated trading capabilities and technical analysis tools make it easier to achieve your financial goals.


Sapphire EA: An Innovative Solution for Investors

Sapphire EA is an AI-powered trading tool designed to help investors achieve their daily targets. It secures your profits by closing all your positions once the target is reached. Sapphire EA optimizes your investment processes using advanced technologies.

Advanced Technologies

Sapphire EA utilizes the following methods to assist you in reaching your goals:

  • Machine Learning: Identifies the most suitable strategies for market conditions through continuous learning and adaptation.
  • Clustering Systems: Analyzes data to identify similarities and presents the most effective trading opportunities.
  • Reward Systems: Develops strategies aimed at enhancing your performance based on a success-driven approach.
  • Indicators and Decision Trees: Employs various indicators and decision support systems to better understand market dynamics.

Automated Trading Options

Investors can choose a currency pair and ask the AI model what the price will be after a certain period. Additionally, you can enable automatic trading at specified time intervals with notifications.

Risk Management

Sapphire EA allows you to adjust your risk preferences in adverse positions. You can develop strategies to recover your positions with high, normal, and low-risk levels. Furthermore, you can use a news filter to avoid high volatility movements or activate a scalping strategy to trade based on news outcomes.

Dynamic Lot Calculation

Sapphire EA performs dynamic lot calculations based on unique lot calculation formulas tailored to market conditions. With high-level mathematical computations, it determines the appropriate lot sizes based on your targets, account balance, and risks taken. This ensures that you do not encounter high target levels in markets with low price movements.

Continuous Protection

The EA focuses on protecting your balance by closing reverse positions when it receives contrary signals. It minimizes all types of risks, ensuring that investors can trade securely.

Conclusion

With Sapphire EA, achieving returns of 1% to 300% is entirely at your discretion. We have achieved successful results based on a 2.5% daily target rate.

We wish you abundant profits in your investments!


### 

Recommended Broker Headway

Recommended PropFirm FTMO


Contact for Setup

WhatsApp & Telegram | +90 533 375 5032



Social Media Accounts

LinkedIn


Free Weekly Analysis Accounts

Reviews 10
Maria Angelova
414
Maria Angelova 2023.09.29 14:38 
 

I don't have many words to say. All the lovely comments here are not strong enough for this project. Don't doubt it. Just try it! Admirations for the creator. Keep doing wonders for investors. The creator is always available to help and solve the problem if YOU HAVE ON, which I highly doubt you will have. Thank you for your hard work.

Konrad Mieszkowski
964
Konrad Mieszkowski 2023.09.12 23:48 
 

Very good EA. I recommend it. In 4 days of live trading, 26 positions were opened, and out of those, 26 were winners. I am pleasantly surprised.

I rent EA but I think will buy them. I hope so price will waiting for me. Please not raise the price to next week.

- Md Rashidul Hasan
4472
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.09.03 18:30 
 

This is an unique EA. Very excited about how it is going to evolve. So far still on DEMO and can not say that it is going bad. Great job till now and good luck for future improvements AA! :)

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eWa-AI: The Future of Trading. The Perfect Synthesis of Neural Networks and Visual Intelligence.   Redefine market standards. eWa-AI is not just a trading robot; it is an "Unparalleled" technology in the financial world that combines a powerful Algorithmic Engine equipped with LSTM, Neural Networks, and Machine Learning with the visual analysis intelligence of Google Gemini Vision AI. While ordinary robots are confined to a single strategy, eWa-AI offers you two independent superpowers sim
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18410 2025.03.28 14:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Clément
766
Clément 2024.02.01 12:01 
 

Don’t buy it. Simply as that.

Justin The Trader
896
Justin The Trader 2024.01.22 21:35 
 

Very impresed for the quickly support of the Author, i hesitate to buy in the past for the thing of update the balance, but to be honest works great, he added the update balance button, only i one day i recover all the looses with other EA. all my accounts achieve the daily goal. I recomend 100% this robot, is wonderful. Thanks Abdurahim, god bless you man!

UPDATE: 4-3-24 The EA need improvements, i love the support that Abd have for everybody, but the EA need to have improvements, dont run with other EAs because will clean your account to be honest, happened to me 3 times, but alone is doing relatively good, like i say Abd is great but EA need to improve

Update 06-03-24: the account is blowed again for sapphire, is like a lucky if the trend is sideways will work great but for trending markets not, be careful

Update 24-01-25: Dont buy the EA, honestly i helped the author with some stuff and he decide to abandon the EA development, a couple of months ago i contacted him asking for the update he says is near, a week more, and he never made any update. he just doesnt reply the message.

Abdurahim Aras
6055
Reply from developer Abdurahim Aras 2024.01.22 21:39
Thank you very much for this nice comment. Sapphire EA will reach great heights with your support. It performs better every day. I wish you good luck. With love
Maria Angelova
414
Maria Angelova 2023.09.29 14:38 
 

I don't have many words to say. All the lovely comments here are not strong enough for this project. Don't doubt it. Just try it! Admirations for the creator. Keep doing wonders for investors. The creator is always available to help and solve the problem if YOU HAVE ON, which I highly doubt you will have. Thank you for your hard work.

Abdurahim Aras
6055
Reply from developer Abdurahim Aras 2023.09.29 14:47
Thank you very much for these lovely comments, dear Angelova. I wish you a lot of earnings and all the best. I'm trying to do my best, stay with love.❤️
Konrad Mieszkowski
964
Konrad Mieszkowski 2023.09.12 23:48 
 

Very good EA. I recommend it. In 4 days of live trading, 26 positions were opened, and out of those, 26 were winners. I am pleasantly surprised.

I rent EA but I think will buy them. I hope so price will waiting for me. Please not raise the price to next week.

Abdurahim Aras
6055
Reply from developer Abdurahim Aras 2023.09.13 00:07
Thank you so much for your comment. $100 for you by next week :). I wish you good luck.
- Md Rashidul Hasan
4472
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.09.03 18:30 
 

This is an unique EA. Very excited about how it is going to evolve. So far still on DEMO and can not say that it is going bad. Great job till now and good luck for future improvements AA! :)

Abdurahim Aras
6055
Reply from developer Abdurahim Aras 2023.09.03 18:35
Thank you very much @rhasbd. The Sapphire EA is being developed to meet everything an investor needs. We get much better results every day. Thank you for your interest. ❤️
Nikola03
104
Nikola03 2023.08.04 18:05 
 

Good Ea and the support is amazing.

Abdurahim Aras
6055
Reply from developer Abdurahim Aras 2023.08.04 18:08
Thank you, Nikola. 🤗🤗
djca
485
djca 2023.07.23 06:31 
 

This is one excellent EA. EA developer is awesome and always available. He has gone extra mile not only to answer the features and usage of the EA but also determined to release great improvements and updates.

Abdurahim Aras
6055
Reply from developer Abdurahim Aras 2023.07.23 11:53
Thank you very much for your valuable comment. I'm going to be adding a neural network very soon. I believe it will be a unique product. I'm always open to your ideas. The more ideas you give me to improve, the happier I will be.
Avinash Reddy Kummetha
1474
Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2023.07.16 14:33 
 

One word Awesome, best product out there. Little bit of manually intervention needed otherwise it’s just out of the world. Support from developer is simply great, he helps you a lot and he is there when ever needed.

Abdurahim Aras
6055
Reply from developer Abdurahim Aras 2023.07.16 15:45
Thank you very much, Avinash. I work hard to achieve the best. I am ready for all kinds of support so that you do not become a victim.
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.07.04 06:52 
 

This robot has a strategy that I have never seen before. It's really exceptional. You just enter how much money you need and he does the rest. The chief developer is extremely helpful. He asks how to get along, he connects to remote maintenance if desired, so you're in good hands here. I can't say anything about the live performance yet, the product is brand new. But all in all 5 stars so far.

Abdurahim Aras
6055
Reply from developer Abdurahim Aras 2023.07.04 06:56
What a great comment. Thank you very much, Mr. Wolfgang. New updates will come for my product. It's progressing very well. I get very good returns from my investors. I can say that I have transferred all of my 10 years of investment experience. I worked hard to make something beautiful. I do my best so that investors do not suffer. Thanks a lot for your support..
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