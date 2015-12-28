German version of MQL5.community launched

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German speaking traders and Expert Advisor developers make up an active core of MQL5.community, while Germany is one of the top six countries whose residents provide the most visits to the website. We have launched the German site at https://www.mql5.com/de to speak the same language with these visitors and reach new audience. The MQL5.community website is now available in seven languages.

German version of MQL5.community launched

Tens of thousands of German users visit MQL5.com to find necessary information, read articles about algorithmic trading, purchase trading robots from the Market, and subscribe to trading signals. We expect even more German speaking users to visit the new localized website. This is an achievable objective, because the unique website content and the broadest source of services for the MetaTrader platforms attract traders from all over the world. MQL5.community provides:

The website interface is available in German, and a professional team of translators is further preparing materials from the Articles and Code Base sections. More localized versions will be launched in 2016. So keep an eye on MQL5.community!

Automatisierter Handel und Strategietests
Automatisierter Handel und Strategietests
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: eine Sprache von Handelsstrategien, eingebaut in die Handelsplattform MetaTrader 5, mit der man eigene Handelsroboter, technische Indikatoren, Skripte und Funktionsbibliotheken
 
praktisch quadratisch. gut
 

That's great ...

Well I am not belong to german but its opportunity to German people 

I wish for success to MQL5 .

Thanks for every opportunity to given us for make us good trader 

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