MQL5.community now available in Korean!

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Korean-speaking traders and Expert Advisor developers represent an important group of MQL5.community users, while Korea is one of the top three countries from Asia whose residents provide the most visits to the website. We have launched the Korean version of the website at https://www.mql5.com/ko to speak to these users in their own language and to reach out to new audiences. The MQL5.community website is now available in eight languages.

Thousands of Korean users visit MQL5.com to find useful information, to read articles about algorithmic trading, to purchase trading robots from the Market, and to subscribe to trading signals. We expect even more Korean-speaking users to join the new localized website. This is an achievable goal as the unique website content and the broadest source of services for the MetaTrader platforms attract traders from all over the world. MQL5.community features:

MQL5.community provides unique opportunities for traders to develop new trading ideas and to meet like-minded people, as well as to monetize their skills and knowledge via MQL5 Services.

The website interface is already available in Korean. Meanwhile, a professional team of translators is further preparing materials from the Articles and Documentation sections. Follow our updates on MQL5.community!

MQL5 커뮤니티 및 서비스로 새로운 MetaTrader 5 기회를 발견
MQL5 커뮤니티 및 서비스로 새로운 MetaTrader 5 기회를 발견
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 플랫폼에 내장된 트레이드 전략 언어로 트레이딩 로봇 작성, 기술지표, 스크립트 및 기능 라이브러리 작성할 수 있습니다.
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