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iTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Well known iTrend indicator made for MetaTrader5
In order to extend it (apart of making it use the visual tools that are available in MetaTrader 5 now), it is :
- multi time frame
- it has the usual set of alerts :
- alerts on current (still opened) or on a closed bar
- alert displaying a message
- alert playing a sound
- alert sending an email
- alert sending a push notification
- it has a choice of 4 types of averages used for calculation
- and it has the set of 22 price types
As a deviation compared to the wide spread version, this version has an adjustable level that is used to determine trend change (and continuation) that can be set to desired extremes look-back period and value. Once when that level is broken the trend is kept as long as the opposite direction value does not brake that level
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