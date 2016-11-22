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Indicators

iTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
iTrend.mq5 (33.81 KB) view
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Well known iTrend indicator made for MetaTrader5

In order to extend it (apart of making it use the visual tools that are available in MetaTrader 5 now), it is  :

  • multi time frame
  • it has  the usual set of alerts :
    • alerts on current (still opened) or on a closed bar
    • alert displaying a message
    • alert playing a sound
    • alert sending an email
    • alert sending a push notification
  • it has a choice of 4 types of averages used for calculation
  • and it has the set of 22 price types

As a deviation compared to the wide spread version, this version has an adjustable level that is used to determine trend change (and continuation) that can be set to desired extremes look-back period and value. Once when that level is broken the trend is kept as long as the opposite direction value does not brake that level


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