Well known iTrend indicator made for MetaTrader5

In order to extend it (apart of making it use the visual tools that are available in MetaTrader 5 now), it is :

multi time frame

it has the usual set of alerts :

alerts on current (still opened) or on a closed bar



alert displaying a message



alert playing a sound



alert sending an email



alert sending a push notification

it has a choice of 4 types of averages used for calculation

and it has the set of 22 price types

As a deviation compared to the wide spread version, this version has an adjustable level that is used to determine trend change (and continuation) that can be set to desired extremes look-back period and value. Once when that level is broken the trend is kept as long as the opposite direction value does not brake that level





