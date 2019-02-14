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Indicators

Simple support resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
24436
Rating:
(20)
Published:
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Theory :

This is a version of the intraday version (published here : Simple Intraday Support / Resistance) that allows you to show support resistance estimation for any time frame

Usage :

Like any support/resistance indicator


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