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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Simple support resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This is a version of the intraday version (published here : Simple Intraday Support / Resistance) that allows you to show support resistance estimation for any time frame
Usage :
Like any support/resistance indicator
Simple intraday support resistance
Simple intraday support resistanceT3 veocity tape
T3 velocity tape
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Rocket RSI pivots