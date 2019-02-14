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Indicators

Simple intraday support resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
19903
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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Theory :

As simple as it gets : no parameters. It is made to work on time frame that are less than daily time frames and is showing an estimated intraday support resistance

Usage :

Like any support/resistance indicator


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