Resistance and Support Verification
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Just some general links related to the subject -
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Market Condition
The beginning:
- Market condition indicators/tools thread
- Market condition and EAs thread
- How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread
- Trend indicators thread
After
- Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created) - the summary
- Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - the key thread
- Market condition - AbsoluteStrength indicator - the page
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Trend Line
Trend Line Trader EA
- Trend Line Trader EA thread. This TLB EA draws trendlines using fractal calculations you can choose either for a 2 fractal trend line or a 3 fractal trend line, the Ea should find 2 or 3(your choice) fractals that line up and draw trendline off that, and if down trend will draw trend lines on highs and on lows for uptrend, if close greater than trendline for buy and less than trend line for sell. There is an option to use moving average for confirmation it is coded is close greater or less than current close then buy or sell. Also the EA can use volty stops for trailing if desired.
- TLB_v1 EA - the post. It is Trend Line Trader EA improved version - added a jurik version of bb stops: if you prefer hardly any jurik just set the length to a low number. Also added an option so like using the ma there is a true or false to use or not.
- TLB-rev EA - the post. Switched the buy/sell logic around on the trend lines and the confirmation Ma's, on the Ma's by default its a ma channel.
- TLB-rev-1 EA - the post. It is improved version with Volty Channel Stop on jurik indicator.
- tlb-rev-1.01_nmc EA the latest version for MT4 600+ builds - the post.
TrendLine Alert Indicator - the post.
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The Articles
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- Automatic construction of support and resistance lines
- Identifying Trade Setups by Support, Resistance and Price Action
- A Method of Drawing the Support/Resistance Levels
- An example of an indicator drawing Support and Resistance lines
- Displaying of Support/Resistance Levels
- Drawing Resistance and Support Levels Using MQL5
- Indicator for Constructing a Three Line Break Chart
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Hi, I am new to Forex trading and I would like to know your thoughts and opinions about the attached file. It showcased resistance and support lines that I drew