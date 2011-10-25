CodeBaseSections
iTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
itrend.mq5 (9.46 KB) view
This is a combination of two indicators in one. Histogram values are the sum of the values of two technical indicators - Bears Power and Bulls Power.

Moving average values are the difference between the values of the financial asset price and Bollinger Bands ® (depending on the value of the Bands_Mode input parameter; the 'direction' switcher is provided to invert the histogram for its correct display in case of various values of that parameter).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 13.07.2006.

The conclusion about the violation of the normal logics of the code had been made after its analysis. Therefore, I have modified the algorithm when preparing the indicator in MQL5.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/505

