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Indicators

Total_Power_Indicator_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Total Power Indicator in the semaphore-arrow form, generating alerts and sending emails and push notifications.

Fig1. Total_Power_Indicator_Signal

Fig1. Total_Power_Indicator_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18156

TotalPowerIndicatorX TotalPowerIndicatorX

Total Power Indicator, in which values are fixed in the range from zero to one hundred.

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