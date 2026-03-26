Metatrader 5 versions of indicators ... - page 45

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Thanks, works a great.
 

Hi , Anybody can convert this to MT5

Thanks All

 
Anyone have GAUSS MARKER indicator in MQL5 file?
 

AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 is on this post. Here is the Atr trend for now. Added alerts to it too. Kept the look exactly the same as the mt4 version.

AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator is on this post.

AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 fixed version and AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator for MT5 fixed version are on this post.


Requests & Ideas
Requests & Ideas
  • www.mql5.com
Hello , this EA is shwoing great result but i am sure that it needs some tuching tunning ( i guess playing around with its codes or adding others...
 

Hi Mladen

Is it perhaps possible to convert these indicators to MT5? These are some of the best indies i've seen. Please help.

 
george81:

Hi Mladen

Is it perhaps possible to convert these indicators to MT5? These are some of the best indies i've seen. Please help.

Are they? :)

In any case ex4 files can not be converted

 
Something interesting on this thread:
  1. Stochastic RSI for MT5 - the post 
  2. Stochastic rsi (oma) colored or MT5 - the post:
    - RSI types: Cuttler's RSI; Ehlers' smoothed RSI; Harris' RSI; Rapid RSI; RSI; RSX; Slow RSI
    - levels: floating; quantile; fixed
  3. Round price DOC indicator for MT5 - the post: Added 2 parameters : price (so we can chose the price we would like to use - in the original it is Close) and T3Original (false for Fulks/Matulich calculation which is faster then the original Tim Tillson calculation).
 

Hi 

Is it possible to convert this mt4 indicator to mt5?

Thank you for your efforts

Gil

Files:
3c_jrsx_h.mq4  6 kb
 

Guppy MMA

From this post: Guppy MMA means "Guppy multiple moving average". So, Guppy MMA are those averages (there is no one average but all those averages are the Guppy MMA). Some more information from Daryl Guppy himself (including the way how it should be traded) you can find here : http://www.guppytraders.com/gup329.shtml

Forum threads

  • Metatrader 5 versions of indicators ... - the thread with MT5 indicators
  • Guppy Multiple Moving Average (MT4/MT5 indicators/systems)- the key thread
  • Guppy MMA indicators setup as trading system for MT5 (Simple template to trade; indicators: Guppy MMA indicator; Double stochastic; Highs-Lows indicator) - the postto download.
  • 4 Time frame Guppy mma oscillator - the indicator from this post to download (MT4)
  • Guppy MMA of Averages for Metatrader 5 - the indicator from this post to download
  • Guppy Moving Average - old thread with MT4 indicators
  • GMMA Trading System - old development thread for MT4

The articles

CodeBase

============

Guppy MMA indicators setup as trading system for MT5 (simple template to trade; indicators: Guppy MMA indicator; Double stochastic; Highs-Lows indicator) - the postto download.




Guppytraders.com - GMMA Guppy Multiple Moving Average
  • www.guppytraders.com
This indicator was developed by Daryl Guppy. It is fully explained in TREND TRADING. Captures the inferred behaviour of traders and investors by using two groups of averages. Uses fractal repetition to identify points of agreement and disagreement which precede significant trend changes. Applied to understand the nature and character of the...
 

Traders Dynamic Index using standard indicators for Metatrader 5 - read this small thread.


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