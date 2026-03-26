Metatrader 5 versions of indicators ... - page 45
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Hi , Anybody can convert this to MT5
Thanks All
AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 is on this post. Here is the Atr trend for now. Added alerts to it too. Kept the look exactly the same as the mt4 version.
AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator is on this post.
AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 fixed version and AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator for MT5 fixed version are on this post.
Hi Mladen
Is it perhaps possible to convert these indicators to MT5? These are some of the best indies i've seen. Please help.
Hi Mladen
Is it perhaps possible to convert these indicators to MT5? These are some of the best indies i've seen. Please help.
Are they? :)
In any case ex4 files can not be converted
- RSI types: Cuttler's RSI; Ehlers' smoothed RSI; Harris' RSI; Rapid RSI; RSI; RSX; Slow RSI
- levels: floating; quantile; fixed
Hi
Is it possible to convert this mt4 indicator to mt5?
Thank you for your efforts
Gil
Guppy MMA
Forum threads
The articles
CodeBase
============
Guppy MMA indicators setup as trading system for MT5 (simple template to trade; indicators: Guppy MMA indicator; Double stochastic; Highs-Lows indicator) - the postto download.
Traders Dynamic Index using standard indicators for Metatrader 5 - read this small thread.