Forecast and levels for GBP - page 4
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.01 12:58
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "For the British Pound, last week was dominated by comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, whose remark that “some removal of monetary stimulus is likely to become necessary” was interpreted as bringing closer an increase in UK interest rates. The trade-off he was talking about was presumably the one between slow growth and high inflation, which makes UK monetary policy decisions particularly difficult. So essentially he was saying only that if growth picks up and inflation fails to come down a decision to raise rates will become easier. If the markets were to begin to understand that and reinterpret Carney’s comments, it’s quite possible that the Pound will ease back again after the gains it made in their wake.It’s also important to note that the 1.3000 to 1.3030 level has proved to be strong resistance for GBPUSD."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.02 18:02
Weekly GBP/USD Outlook: 2017, July 02 - July 09 (based on the article)
GBP/USD soared last week, gaining 250 points. The pair closed at 1.3015, the first weekly close above the 1.30 level since May. This week’s highlights are the PMI reports.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.07 14:55
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: Non-Farm Payrolls
2017-07-07 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.13 14:58
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: Producer Price Index
2017-07-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Producer Price Index news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Producer Price Index news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Producer Price Index news events
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.16 10:12
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "Traders in the British Pound will be focused on Tuesday’s UK inflation data for June in the week ahead. That would certainly strengthen the position of the doves on the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, who only just outnumbered the hawks pressing for an interest-rate increase at their last meeting. With news likely too in the coming week of stronger UK retail sales, the impact on the British Pound could well be negative."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.19 15:06
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: Residential Building Permits
2017-07-19 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
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From economiccalendar article :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Residential Building Permits news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Residential Building Permits news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Residential Building Permits news events
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.22 11:54
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "As we came into this week, there were very legitimate bullish prospects for the British Pound, and this wasn’t necessarily a new story. Ahead of Brexit, Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, warned that the British Pound could undergo a ‘sharp repricing’ should U.K. voters elect to leave the EU. He also warned that this could be coupled with a whole host of unsavory elements; such as slower growth and higher unemployment. Meanwhile, the ‘sharp repricing’ in the value of the British Pound could lead to unsavory levels of inflation; and this could put the bank in the unenviable position of having to choose whether to mold monetary policy to either a) support the British Pound, which could stem inflation while risking even higher levels of unemployment and even slower levels of growth, or b) support growth and employment by cutting interest rates, which could drive even more weakness into GBP, which could expose even stronger inflationary forces."
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.27 14:54
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: Durable Goods Orders
2017-07-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = hange in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From abcnews article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events