Forecast and levels for Hang Seng Index (HSI) - page 2
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Hong Kong stock/Index on MT5
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.02 08:29
HSI?
There is thread related -
---------------Forecast and levels for Hang Seng Index (HSI)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/164662
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hong Kong stock/Index on MT5
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.02 08:36
As to MT5 so try to open demo account with the following server:
Just2Trade-MT5
--------------
General information about How To -
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.11 16:08
Hang Seng Index (HSI) - G7, Central Banks and US Fed; daily correction to the bearish reversal (adapted from the article)
Daily price is on secondary correction within the primary bullish matket condition: the price is breaking support level at 29,964 to below for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicator:
Hang Seng Index (HSI) - daily ranging near and below Ichimoku cloud for direction
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below to be reversed for the primary bearish market condition: the price is on ranging near and below Senkou Span for the bearish trend to be continuing or for thebullish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.21 05:44China and The US Stock Market (based on the article)
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The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Is The Hong Kong Market the Best Marketplace for 2019?
Rinky, 2019.02.07 07:22
In accordance with Statista, the Hang Seng Index has skilled solely three years with negative returns over the previous 15 years (2002 – 2017). And in each instance, the Hang Seng Index was capable of rebound the next year. Though previous performance isn't a mirrored image of future performance, it does spotlight the resilience of the Hang Seng Index.
The Excellent Storm for Hang Seng Index?
2018 appears to be the perfect storm for the index. Nearly something that would go wrong went wrong for its major constitutes. Moreover, the Chinese financial sector is undergoing an interval of deleveraging as the federal government has acknowledged that the debt level in China has reached a worrying level. That has risen the risk of default within the monetary system and put a strain on the profitability of the most important banks.
And we now have to add in a trade war with the US throughout the identical period. Lastly, its technology giant, Tencent Holdings (HKEX:700), confronted its latest disaster with more restrictions on its gaming release and a possible restructuring with your entire industry. The corporate has seen greater than a 30% drop in its share value this year from its peak in February.
Is The Worth in Hong Kong?
Because of the sell down within the Hang Seng Index, lots of its monetary banks are buying and selling at record-level dividend yields. The 4 main banks; Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank, China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China, are at the moment buying and selling with a dividend yield of 5% to 6%.
For the current valuation of Tencent Holdings, the analysis team says- “Tencent at the moment trades at an ahead PE ratio 24.4X (based mostly on 2019 estimated earnings), which is beneath peers’ average of 28X. It is usually buying and selling at the lowest PE ratio previously 5 years.”
In fact, there'll still be risks available in the market. For one, the unresolved trade war between China and the US is one that would drag on for years and have a significant influence on the worldwide economic system. When investing in the Hang Seng stock market, we will also be exposed to the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and Chinese Renminbi (CNY) currency risks as well.
Source
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.21 09:29
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, Dax Index and Hang Seng Index: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-03-20 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Dax Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.24 07:37
Hang Seng Index (HSI) - correction to the bearish reversal (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.03 15:06
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng Index (HSI): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-04-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Hang Seng Index (HSI): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.03.17 20:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng Index: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2021-03-18 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.07.13 15:54
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Hang Seng Index (HK50): United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2021-07-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator: