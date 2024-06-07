Forecast and levels for Hang Seng Index (HSI) - page 3

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 20:25

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng IndexFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate. The Committee decided to continue to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases, bringing them to an end in early March. Beginning in February, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $20 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $10 billion per month. The Federal Reserve's ongoing purchases and holdings of securities will continue to foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses".

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 20:25

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng IndexFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

...


==========

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

...

Next day chart (just to compare about were the price was going to) -

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.11 15:34

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, AUD/USD and Hang Seng Index (HK50):  United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-05-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.3%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

==========

From official report :

"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.2 percent in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.3 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent in April following a 0.3-percent advance in March".

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event  


AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.10.08 11:18

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and Hang Seng Index (HK50) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2022-10-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 315K
  • forecast data is 248K
  • actual data is 263K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From forbes article :

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630 points, or 2.1%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The dip followed the release of the Labor Department’s hotly anticipated monthly jobs report, revealing that the country added 263,00 jobs, higher than economist estimates, and the unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, lower than estimates".

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USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2023.04.13 15:10

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Hang Seng Index: United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

2023-04-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is -0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of March. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5 percent in March following a revised unchanged reading in February."

    ==========

    Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)


    Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

    ==========

    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)


    GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

    ==========

    Hang Seng Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

    Hang Seng Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2023.08.04 17:15

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Hang Seng Index (HKI50) : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2023-08-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 185K
    • forecast data is 205K
    • actual data is 187K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 187,000 jobs in July after rising by a downwardly revised by 185,000 jobs in June."

    ==========

    USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    USD/CNH : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Hang Seng Index (HKI50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    Hang Seng Index (HKI50) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    Same systems for MT4/MT5:

    The beginning

    1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
    2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
    3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
    4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
    5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
    6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

    After 

    1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
    2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
    3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
    4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 



     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2023.09.19 17:35

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, GBP/USD and Hang Seng Index : United States Building Permits

    2023-09-19 12:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]

    • past data is 1.44M
    • forecast data is 1.44M
    • actual data 1.54M according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    The Commerce Department said building permits surged by 6.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.543 million in August after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.443 million in July.

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

    NZD/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

    ==========

    GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

    GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

    ============

    Hang Seng Index : range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

    Hang Seng Index : range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

    ============

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2024.06.07 14:58

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Hang Seng Index (HK50): United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2024-06-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 165K
    • forecast data is 218K
    • actual data is 272K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 272,000 in May, and the unemployment rate changed little at 4.0 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in several industries, led by health care; government; leisure and hospitality; and professional, scientific, and technical services.

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


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