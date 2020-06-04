Hong Kong stock/Index on MT5
Hi,
Are there any brokers allow trading both FX and stocks/index for the Hong Kong markets?
Thank you in advance
Brokers for HS50 on Metatrader 5 please, not HK50
Thanks in advance
HSI?
There is thread related -
---------------Forecast and levels for Hang Seng Index (HSI)
- 2016.12.26
- www.mql5.com
As to MT5 so try to open demo account with the following server:
Just2Trade-MT5
--------------
General information about How To -
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
As to MT5 so try to open demo account with the following server:
Just2Trade-MT5
--------------
General information about How To -
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Thanks for your suggestion. I am looking for the IG HS50 index on Metatrader 5 brokers.
Any suggestions on the IG HS50 index on Metatrader 5 brokers?
Or is there a way I can search brokers?
I greatly appreciate.
Thanks for your suggestion. I am looking for the IG HS50 index on Metatrader 5 brokers.
Any suggestions on the IG HS50 index on Metatrader 5 brokers?
Or is there a way I can search brokers?
I greatly appreciate.
IG is the broker, and HS50 is the index.
I just found HS50 on Just2Trade-MT5 server so you can open account with them (free demo account for example - on ht e way as I described above).
Dear Sir,
Just2trade seems to stop update the HK50 index. Daily chart stops on 31 May 2018. Is there any other MT5 broker provide HK50?
Thanks
hello, great to find this page, i made a post here on how to make accurate back-testing on hk50, on mt4 session trade and sessions quotes time varies from broker to broker. I posted different images of sessions quotes time and sessions trade time. I have difficulty adapting my backtest to read and use sessions trade timing for backtesting instead of sessions quotes times which produces an inaccurate result. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/306212
- 2019.03.11
- www.mql5.com
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Hi,
Are there any brokers allow trading both FX and stocks/index for the Hong Kong markets?
Thank you in advance