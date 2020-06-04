Hong Kong stock/Index on MT5

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Hi,

Are there any brokers allow trading both FX and stocks/index for the Hong Kong markets?

Thank you in advance

 
kukosandy@gmail.com:

Hi,

Are there any brokers allow trading both FX and stocks/index for the Hong Kong markets?

Thank you in advance

 HK50？ I know one.
 

Brokers for HS50 on Metatrader 5 please, not HK50

Thanks in advance

 

HSI?
There is thread related - 

---------------

Forecast and levels for Hang Seng Index (HSI)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/164662

Forecast and levels for Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Forecast and levels for Hang Seng Index (HSI)
  • 2016.12.26
  • www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies Press review Sergey Golubev, 2016.12...
 

As to MT5 so try to open demo account with the following server:
Just2Trade-MT5 



--------------

General information about How To - 

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:

As to MT5 so try to open demo account with the following server:
Just2Trade-MT5 



--------------

General information about How To - 

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Thanks for your suggestion. I am looking for the IG HS50 index on Metatrader 5 brokers. 

Any suggestions on the IG HS50 index on Metatrader 5 brokers?

Or is there a way I can search brokers?

I greatly appreciate.

 
kukosandy@gmail.com:

Thanks for your suggestion. I am looking for the IG HS50 index on Metatrader 5 brokers. 

Any suggestions on the IG HS50 index on Metatrader 5 brokers?

Or is there a way I can search brokers?

I greatly appreciate.

IG is the broker, and HS50 is the index.
I just found HS50 on Just2Trade-MT5 server so you can open account with them (free demo account for example - on ht e way as I described above).


 


Dear Sir,

Just2trade seems to stop update the HK50 index. Daily chart stops on 31 May 2018. Is there any other MT5 broker provide HK50?


Thanks

 
kukosandy@gmail.com:


Dear Sir,

Just2trade seems to stop update the HK50 index. Daily chart stops on 31 May 2018. Is there any other MT5 broker provide HK50?


Thanks

I opened the account with some of MT5 brokers ... there are a lot of MT5 brokers so it is difficult to check all of them ...


 

hello, great to find this page, i made a post here on how to make accurate back-testing on hk50, on mt4 session trade and sessions quotes time varies from broker to broker. I posted different images of sessions quotes time and sessions trade time. I have difficulty adapting my backtest to read and use sessions trade timing for backtesting instead of sessions quotes times which produces an inaccurate result. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/306212

How to avoid outstanding prices on CFD sessions Quotes trading time..Little help needed
How to avoid outstanding prices on CFD sessions Quotes trading time..Little help needed
  • 2019.03.11
  • www.mql5.com
Hi everyone, I'm a newbie in here...
 
most broker offer HK50 cfd.... are you looking for futures or cfd ? 
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