Going west going east trying to read the Fibonacci lines values or to find an Auto Fibonacci indicator in the MetaTrader! No Avail!

One of my clients asked my for an Expert Advisor that uses the Fibonacci lines and automatically find the Higher High and Lower Low between 2 bars (Start bar to Current Bar).

There's a lot of Fibonacci indicators out there but I decided to make my own indicator for you,

Hope you Enjoy it!

Coders' Guru

Fig 1. Fibos Indicator