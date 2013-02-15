CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Auto Fibonacci Indicator (Auto Fibos) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ahmed Soliman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
50304
Rating:
(66)
Published:
Updated:
fibos.mq5 (15.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Going west going east trying to read the Fibonacci lines values or to find an Auto Fibonacci indicator in the MetaTrader! No Avail!

One of my clients asked my for an Expert Advisor that uses the Fibonacci lines and automatically find the Higher High and Lower Low between 2 bars (Start bar to Current Bar).

There's a lot of Fibonacci indicators out there but I decided to make my own indicator for you,

Hope you Enjoy it!

Coders' Guru

fibos indicator

Fig 1. Fibos Indicator

Volty Channel Stop Volty Channel Stop

The trend indicator which considers the market volatility

SR-RateIndicator SR-RateIndicator

A trend, normalized oscillator drawn in the form of a histogram

MPC - Measure Popular Candles MPC - Measure Popular Candles

MPC is a script which measures (searches) the most frequently occurring candlesticks

Support-Resistance Indicator Support-Resistance Indicator

The channel is drawn using Gauss Transform