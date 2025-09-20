All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events. - page 2
950 websites broadcast the Economic Calendar from MetaQuotes
Almost a thousand web resources around the world feature the Economic Calendar widget. Among them are brokerage websites, popular financial media, analytical portals and trader blogs. The service allows sorting of macroeconomic events by their importance, country and time interval, while being legally burden-free — you do not have to worry about licensing risks.
The MetaQuotes offer is valid for owners and webmasters of any resource. To add the Calendar, just click the "Add to website" button on the service web page. After specifying a width/height and a display period, the code is generated for you. Copy and paste it into a relevant web page of your preference. Now your visitors can have a ready-made tool for monitoring financial news.
Access to economic calendar data from MQL5 programs - read first post of this thread about HowTo
MQL5: Implemented access to economic calendar data from MQL5 programs.
New functions
CalendarCountryById — gets country description by identifier.
CalendarEventById — gets event description by identifier.
CalendarValueById — gets event value description by identifier.
CalendarEventByCountry — gets the array of available events for the country.
CalendarEventByCurrency — gets the array of available events for the affected currency.
CalendarValueHistoryByEvent — gets the array of values for the specified time period, by event identifier.
CalendarValueHistory — gets the array of values for the specified time period for all events, filtered by country and/or currency.
CalendarValueLastByEvent — gets an array of last event values by identifier. This function enables the request of the values which have appeared since the previous request. The in/out parameter "change_id" is additionally used for this operation.
Every time the calendar database changes, the "change_id" property (the last change identifier) is updated. During data request, you specify "change_id" and the terminal returns events which appeared after that time, as well as the current "change_id" value, which can be used for the next request. During the first function call, specify the zero "change_id": the function will not return any events, but will return the current "change_id" for further requests.
CalendarValueLast — gets the array of last values for all events, filtered by country and/or currency. This function enables the request of the values which have appeared since the previous request. Similarly to CalendarValueLastByEvent, the "change_id" property is used for the request.
New structures
MqlCalendarCountry — country description.
MqlCalendarEvent — event description.
MqlCalendarValue — event value description.
New enumerations
New error codes
MQL5 Reference - Economic Calendar - CalendarValueLastByEvent
Example of Economic calendar events listenter -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MQL5 Economic Calendar function
Rashid Umarov, 2019.03.20 17:10
May it is not that bug that coonects with your code. Run this sample of Economic calendar events listenter. Sorry for Russian comments - didn't have time for translation
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Free economic calendar Tradays for WordPress sites
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.04.23 09:35
We have released the Tradays integration plugin for WordPress. Now you can add the popular economic calendar in your website directly from the WordPress console, in addition to using the previously available widget.
The purpose of the Tradays service is to enable traders to perform fundamental financial market analysis. The calendar features over 900 indicators and events related to the 15 largest global economies. Current values are provided alongside historical data and future forecasts. The relevant indicator readings are automatically collected and updated in real time directly from public sources.
The Tradays WordPress Plugin is available free of charge without any forced advertising. The service is translated in 9 languages and is further expanding, while improvements and development updates are constantly released. The calendar use is absolutely burden-free.
The calendar can be easily added in your website:
Install the Tradays plugin and provide to your site visitors an efficient tool for the evaluation and forecasting of financial asset quotes. Your audience will receive timely updates concerning global economies and will be able to track key financial news directly from your website.
Install Tradays for WordPress
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The fastest economic calendar.
Renat Fatkhullin , 201.09.05.14 06:48
The calendar is delivered to the terminal automatically and in push mode. The calendar history is automatically synchronized at the start of the terminal.
Requests from MQL5 do not cause re-queries to the server, but work with a constantly updating local database.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mexico is now featured in Tradays economic calendar
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.09.18 09:34
32 Mexican economy indicators have been added to the fundamental market analysis app. Information is collected directly from public sources, such as the Bank of Mexico, Ministry of Finance and State Credit, the National Institute of Geography, Statistics and Informatics (INEGI).
By regularly checking the app, traders remain informed on the releases of all major Mexican economy indicators, from the Bank of Mexico Interest Rate decision to Gross Fixed Investments.
The calendar is available as an online web version and as a mobile app:
Tradays for Android
The service features a web widget, which can be added in your website and aid in attracting new visitors. By inserting a few code lines, any webmaster can provide users with the free tool for monitoring global economic events.
Install the calendar >>
Many thanks for the overview! However, I can't get the videos to play unfortunately. How do I show only selected Calendar Events on a chart, please?
Calendar - script for MetaTrader 5
What can I apply for. For example, for subsequent loading into an array of dates and disabling / enabling trading before news releases. The code was written for yourself and provided for educational purposes. Therefore, do not expect special amenities. But you can always look at the code and understand how the time and importance of the event are obtained.
From the author -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
News indicator for MT5
Dmitiry Ananiev , 2020/01/11 00:36
Now indicators are not needed. The built-in calendar can be shoved directly into the EA. Recently I posted a script ( https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27416 ). It writes to the news date file the strength of 2 and 3. For one character. The symbol can be set in the form of EU, US, AU, etc. Somewhere there should be a complete list of currencies. Help must be read.