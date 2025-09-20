All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events. - page 5

Economic Calendar Monitor and Cache for Backtesting on History - indicator for MetaTrader 5


To make a long story short: the built-in economic calendar of MetaTrader 5 is not (completely) synchronized with historical quotes.

Now it's solved thanks to the extended version of CalendarCache.mqh and the showcasing indicator CalendarMonitorCachedTZ.mq5. This is just a slightly changed version of CalendarMonitorCached.mq5 from the book.
This indicator displays current events on the chart and allows you to export the calendar to archives for backtesting, automatically fixing time discrepancies between the history of bars and the history of events. This is an improved version of CalendarMonitorCached indicator from the algotrading book.
 

Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.11 16:14

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 2): Creating a News Dashboard Panel

In this article, we build upon our previous exploration in Part 1 of the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar, where we focused on mastering the functions necessary to retrieve and analyze economic news events. Now, we will take the next step by creating a News dashboard panel that provides traders with a convenient interface for accessing critical economic data in real-time. This dashboard will help streamline decision-making processes by highlighting relevant news events that could influence market movements.

 

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 3): Adding Currency, Importance, and Time Filters

In this article, we build upon our previous work on the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar, where we developed a News dashboard panel for displaying economic events in real time. Now, we will enhance this dashboard by implementing specific filters for currency, importance, and time, allowing traders to focus only on the news events most relevant to their strategies. These filters will provide a targeted view of market-moving events, helping to streamline decision-making and improve trading efficiency.

In this article, we implement filters in the MQL5 Economic Calendar dashboard to refine news event displays by currency, importance, and time. We first establish filter criteria for each category and then integrate these into the dashboard to display only relevant events. Finally, we ensure each filter dynamically updates to provide traders with focused, real-time economic insights.
 

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 4): Implementing Real-Time News Updates in the Dashboard

In this article, we advance our work on the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar dashboard by adding functionality for live updates, allowing us to maintain a continuously refreshed display of critical economic news events. In the previous part, we designed and implemented a dashboard panel to filter news based on currency, importance, and time, giving us a tailored view of relevant events. Now, we take it further by enabling real-time updates, ensuring that our calendar displays the latest data for timely decision-making.

This article enhances our Economic Calendar dashboard by implementing real-time news updates to keep market information current and actionable. We integrate live data fetching techniques in MQL5 to update events on the dashboard continuously, improving the responsiveness of the interface. This update ensures that we can access the latest economic news directly from the dashboard, optimizing trading decisions based on the freshest data.
 

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 5): Enhancing the Dashboard with Responsive Controls and Filter Buttons

In this article, we build upon the previous work in Part 4 of the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) series where we added real-time updates to the MQL5 Economic Calendar dashboard. Here, our focus is on making the dashboard more interactive by adding buttons that allow us to directly control the currency pair filters, importance levels, and time range filters, all from the panel itself—without needing to change the settings in the code. We will also include a "Cancel" button that clears the selected filters and removes the dashboard components, giving us full control over the display. Finally, we will enhance the user experience by making the buttons responsive to clicks, ensuring that they function smoothly and provide immediate feedback.
In this article, we create buttons for currency pair filters, importance levels, time filters, and a cancel option to improve dashboard control. These buttons are programmed to respond dynamically to user actions, allowing seamless interaction. We also automate their behavior to reflect real-time changes on the dashboard. This enhances the overall functionality, mobility, and responsiveness of the panel.
 

Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.11 05:38

News Trading Made Easy (Part 6): Performing Trades (III)

In this article we will make improvements to the storage database, new views will be added to present data such as displaying dates for the last news event or the next news event for each unique event in the MQL5 Economic calendar this will improve the user's experience when using the program as it will bring awareness to future or past events. In addition, the expert input menu will be expanded upon to accommodate news filtration and the stop order entry methods.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals

Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.22 06:47

Developing a Calendar-Based News Event Breakout Expert Advisor in MQL5

Volatility tends to peak around high-impact news events, creating significant breakout opportunities. In this article, we will outline the implementation process of a calendar-based breakout strategy in MQL5. We'll cover everything from creating a class to interpret and store calendar data, developing realistic backtests using this data, and finally, implementing execution code for live trading.

 

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 6): Automating Trade Entry with News Event Analysis and Countdown Timers

In this article, we take the next step in our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by automating trade entries based on real-time news analysis. Building on our previous dashboard enhancements (Part 5), we now integrate trading logic that scans news events using user-defined filters and time offsets, compares forecast and prior values, and automatically executes BUY or SELL orders depending on market expectations. We also implement dynamic countdown timers that display the remaining time until news release and reset the system after execution, ensuring our trading strategy remains responsive to changing conditions.

In this article, we implement automated trade entry using the MQL5 Economic Calendar by applying user-defined filters and time offsets to identify qualifying news events. We compare forecast and previous values to determine whether to open a BUY or SELL trade. Dynamic countdown timers display the remaining time until news release and reset automatically after a trade.
 

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 7): Preparing for Strategy Testing with Resource-Based News Event Analysis

In this article, we advance our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by preparing the trading system for strategy testing in non-live mode, leveraging embedded economic event data for reliable backtesting. Building on Part 6’s automation of trade entries with news analysis and countdown timers, we now focus on loading news events from a resource file and applying user-defined filters to simulate live conditions in the Strategy Tester.
In this article, we prepare our MQL5 trading system for strategy testing by embedding economic calendar data as a resource for non-live analysis. We implement event loading and filtering for time, currency, and impact, then validate it in the Strategy Tester. This enables effective backtesting of news-driven strategies.
 

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 8): Optimizing News-Driven Backtesting with Smart Event Filtering and Targeted Logs

In this article, we propel the MQL5 Economic Calendar series forward by optimizing our trading system for lightning-fast, visually intuitive backtesting, seamlessly integrating data visualization for both live and offline modes to enhance news-driven strategy development. Building on Part 7’s foundation of resource-based event analysis for Strategy Tester compatibility, we now introduce smart event filtering and targeted logging to streamline performance, ensuring we can efficiently visualize and test strategies across real-time and historical environments with minimal clutter.

In this article, we optimize our economic calendar with smart event filtering and targeted logging for faster, clearer backtesting in live and offline modes. We streamline event processing and focus logs on critical trade and dashboard events, enhancing strategy visualization. These improvements enable seamless testing and refinement of news-driven trading strategies.
