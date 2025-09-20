Economic Calendar Monitor and Cache for Backtesting on History

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events. - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
To make a long story short: the built-in economic calendar of MetaTrader 5 is not (completely) synchronized with historical quotes.
...Now it's solved thanks to the extended version of CalendarCache.mqh and the showcasing indicator CalendarMonitorCachedTZ.mq5. This is just a slightly changed version of CalendarMonitorCached.mq5 from the book.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.11 16:14
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 2): Creating a News Dashboard Panel
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 3): Adding Currency, Importance, and Time Filters
In this article, we build upon our previous work on the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar, where we developed a News dashboard panel for displaying economic events in real time. Now, we will enhance this dashboard by implementing specific filters for currency, importance, and time, allowing traders to focus only on the news events most relevant to their strategies. These filters will provide a targeted view of market-moving events, helping to streamline decision-making and improve trading efficiency.
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 4): Implementing Real-Time News Updates in the Dashboard
In this article, we advance our work on the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar dashboard by adding functionality for live updates, allowing us to maintain a continuously refreshed display of critical economic news events. In the previous part, we designed and implemented a dashboard panel to filter news based on currency, importance, and time, giving us a tailored view of relevant events. Now, we take it further by enabling real-time updates, ensuring that our calendar displays the latest data for timely decision-making.
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 5): Enhancing the Dashboard with Responsive Controls and Filter Buttons
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.11 05:38
News Trading Made Easy (Part 6): Performing Trades (III)
In this article we will make improvements to the storage database, new views will be added to present data such as displaying dates for the last news event or the next news event for each unique event in the MQL5 Economic calendar this will improve the user's experience when using the program as it will bring awareness to future or past events. In addition, the expert input menu will be expanded upon to accommodate news filtration and the stop order entry methods.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.22 06:47
Developing a Calendar-Based News Event Breakout Expert Advisor in MQL5
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 6): Automating Trade Entry with News Event Analysis and Countdown Timers
In this article, we take the next step in our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by automating trade entries based on real-time news analysis. Building on our previous dashboard enhancements (Part 5), we now integrate trading logic that scans news events using user-defined filters and time offsets, compares forecast and prior values, and automatically executes BUY or SELL orders depending on market expectations. We also implement dynamic countdown timers that display the remaining time until news release and reset the system after execution, ensuring our trading strategy remains responsive to changing conditions.
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 7): Preparing for Strategy Testing with Resource-Based News Event Analysis
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 8): Optimizing News-Driven Backtesting with Smart Event Filtering and Targeted Logs
In this article, we propel the MQL5 Economic Calendar series forward by optimizing our trading system for lightning-fast, visually intuitive backtesting, seamlessly integrating data visualization for both live and offline modes to enhance news-driven strategy development. Building on Part 7’s foundation of resource-based event analysis for Strategy Tester compatibility, we now introduce smart event filtering and targeted logging to streamline performance, ensuring we can efficiently visualize and test strategies across real-time and historical environments with minimal clutter.