s-LastPinkEventDate - script for MetaTrader 5
Since build 344 of the client terminal display of economic calendar news using special graphical objects (OBJ_EVENT) is added.
A script that outputs as a demonstration of the Economic Calendar with current economic data, the date of the last major(Pink) event.
Use the function datetime last_pink_event_date()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The function returns the date of the last event | //| marked in pink (economic indicator | //| is less than expected). | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime last_pink_event_date() { string name=""; int total=ObjectsTotal(0)-1; for(int i=total; i>=0; i --) { name=ObjectName(0,i); if(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_TYPE,0) != 109) continue; // Object type - Event if(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,0) != Pink) continue; // Object color - Pink datetime date=(datetime)StringSubstr(name,0,16); // Highlight the event date from the text string return(date); //return the date } return(0); }
Recommendations:
- On weekends there there are no data objects on the chart
- Special graphical objects are present and activated
