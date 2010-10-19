CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

s-LastPinkEventDate - script for MetaTrader 5

Alexander P. (FinGeR) | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
[Deleted]
Views:
7578
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Since build 344 of the client terminal display of economic calendar news using special graphical objects (OBJ_EVENT) is added.

A script that outputs as a demonstration of the Economic Calendar with current economic data, the date of the last major(Pink) event.

s-LastPinkEventDate

s-LastPinkEventDate

Use the function datetime last_pink_event_date()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The function returns the date of the last event                  |
//| marked in pink (economic indicator                               |
//| is less than expected).                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime last_pink_event_date()
  {
   string  name="";
   int total=ObjectsTotal(0)-1;

   for(int i=total; i>=0; i --)
     {
      name=ObjectName(0,i);

      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_TYPE,0)  !=  109) continue; // Object type - Event
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,0) != Pink) continue; // Object color - Pink

      datetime date=(datetime)StringSubstr(name,0,16); // Highlight the event date from the text string

      return(date); //return the date
     }

   return(0);
  }

Recommendations:

  • On weekends there there are no data objects on the chart
  • Special graphical objects are present and activated
2MA_RSI 2MA_RSI

This Expert Advisor uses two Moving Averages and RSI indicator.

is7n_trend.mq5 (new) is7n_trend.mq5 (new)

This trend indicator is based on moving averages.

ClearView - PricePointer, RoundNumberMarker, PeriodSeparator plus template ClearView - PricePointer, RoundNumberMarker, PeriodSeparator plus template

Enhance your charts by adding intelligent markers for important price points and the start/end of year/month/week/day/session Includes a price pointer that changes color whenever price is near an important price point (e.g. historical high/low)

i-OrdersMQL5 i-OrdersMQL5

The indicator shows deals history on the chart.