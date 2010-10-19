s-LastPinkEventDate

Since build 344 of the client terminal display of economic calendar news using special graphical objects (OBJ_EVENT) is added.

A script that outputs as a demonstration of the Economic Calendar with current economic data, the date of the last major(Pink) event.

Use the function datetime last_pink_event_date()

datetime last_pink_event_date() { string name= "" ; int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 )- 1 ; for ( int i=total; i>= 0 ; i --) { name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TYPE , 0 ) != 109 ) continue ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , 0 ) != Pink) continue ; datetime date=( datetime ) StringSubstr (name, 0 , 16 ); return (date); } return ( 0 ); }

