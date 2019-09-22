Free economic calendar Tradays for WordPress sites
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We have released the Tradays integration plugin for WordPress. Now you can add the popular economic calendar in your website directly from the WordPress console, in addition to using the previously available widget.
The purpose of the Tradays service is to enable traders to perform fundamental financial market analysis. The calendar features over 900 indicators and events related to the 15 largest global economies. Current values are provided alongside historical data and future forecasts. The relevant indicator readings are automatically collected and updated in real time directly from public sources.
The Tradays WordPress Plugin is available free of charge without any forced advertising. The service is translated in 9 languages and is further expanding, while improvements and development updates are constantly released. The calendar use is absolutely burden-free.
The calendar can be easily added in your website:
Install the Tradays plugin and provide to your site visitors an efficient tool for the evaluation and forecasting of financial asset quotes. Your audience will receive timely updates concerning global economies and will be able to track key financial news directly from your website.
Install Tradays for WordPress