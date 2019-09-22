Free economic calendar Tradays for WordPress sites

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We have released the Tradays integration plugin for WordPress. Now you can add the popular economic calendar in your website directly from the WordPress console, in addition to using the previously available widget.

The purpose of the Tradays service is to enable traders to perform fundamental financial market analysis. The calendar features over 900 indicators and events related to the 15 largest global economies. Current values are provided alongside historical data and future forecasts. The relevant indicator readings are automatically collected and updated in real time directly from public sources.

The Tradays plugin for WordPress

The Tradays WordPress Plugin is available free of charge without any forced advertising. The service is translated in 9 languages and is further expanding, while improvements and development updates are constantly released. The calendar use is absolutely burden-free.

The calendar can be easily added in your website:

  1. Install the plugin directly from the WordPress Plugins section or download the plugin files to "/wp-content/plugins/tradays-economic-calendar" folder
  2. Activate it under the Plugins section of the control panel
  3. Add a widget in the page using the Widgets section of the Appearance page

Install the Tradays plugin and provide to your site visitors an efficient tool for the evaluation and forecasting of financial asset quotes. Your audience will receive timely updates concerning global economies and will be able to track key financial news directly from your website.

Install Tradays for WordPress

Tradays Economic Calendar
Tradays Economic Calendar
  • MQL5 Ltd.
  • wordpress.org
The official plugin for integrating Tradays economic calendar with WordPress websites. What is Tradays? Tradays is a free calendar of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan. More than 800...
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