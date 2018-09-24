950 websites broadcast the Economic Calendar from MetaQuotes

Almost a thousand web resources around the world feature the Economic Calendar widget. Among them are brokerage websites, popular financial media, analytical portals and trader blogs. The service allows sorting of macroeconomic events by their importance, country and time interval, while being legally burden-free — you do not have to worry about licensing risks.





The popularity of the service can be explained by several factors:

The Calendar is free. It is available in the 9 most popular languages. No third-party ads. It is updated immediately after events appear in a source. It is expanding — new countries and languages are added regularly. Quick installation in a couple of clicks.

The widget provides websites with a detailed release schedule of 500 indicators and indices, of the world's largest economies. Thus, traders quickly receive up-to-date information on all important events with explanations and graphs in addition to the main website content.

The MetaQuotes offer is valid for owners and webmasters of any resource. To add the Calendar, just click the "Add to website" button on the service web page. After specifying a width/height and a display period, the code is generated for you. Copy and paste it into a relevant web page of your preference. Now your visitors can have a ready-made tool for monitoring financial news.

Receive the calendar embed code