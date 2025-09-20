All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events. - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
are there any plans to improve the calendar in terms of news importance?
Red news in the mql5 calendar is not enough (better more than less), for example, CPI news in all other calendars is red (high), and judging by the chart not for nothing:
Conversely, the news "Crude Oil Inventory Change from EIA" has no impact on currencies, but it is "red" (on other services it is not).
EIA Crude Oil Inventory Change
Ok, this news is playing on the oil chart, so the red level is appropriate. But, in general, there is not enough red news in the mql5 calendar, better more than less.
Dear developers, please add to the structure MqlCalendarEvent component "name_en" - text name of the event in English (regardless of the language of the terminal).
P.S. If there is a more effective topic on the forum to make your wish heard, please forward it there or send a link to the topic.
Dear developers, please add to the structure MqlCalendarEvent component "name_en" - text name of the event in English (regardless of the language of the terminal).
P.S. If there is a more effective topic on the forum to make your wish heard, please forward it there or send a link to the topic.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2024.08.23 06:36
News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2024.10.31 09:20
News Trading Made Easy (Part 4): Performance Enhancement
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2024.10.31 09:35
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 1): Mastering the Functions of the MQL5 Economic Calendar
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.07 06:56
News Trading Made Easy (Part 5): Performing Trades (II)