All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events. - page 4

New comment
 

Hello,

are there any plans to improve the calendar in terms of news importance?

Red news in the mql5 calendar is not enough (better more than less), for example, CPI news in all other calendars is red (high), and judging by the chart not for nothing:


 

Conversely, the news "Crude Oil Inventory Change from EIA" has no impact on currencies, but it is "red" (on other services it is not).


 
Konstantin Kulikov #:
EIA Crude Oil Inventory Change

Ok, this news is playing on the oil chart, so the red level is appropriate. But, in general, there is not enough red news in the mql5 calendar, better more than less.

 

Dear developers, please add to the structure MqlCalendarEvent component "name_en" - text name of the event in English (regardless of the language of the terminal).

P.S. If there is a more effective topic on the forum to make your wish heard, please forward it there or send a link to the topic.

 
Konstantin Kulikov #:

Dear developers, please add to the structure MqlCalendarEvent component "name_en" - text name of the event in English (regardless of the language of the terminal).

P.S. If there is a more effective topic on the forum to make your wish heard, please forward it there or send a link to the topic.

If you know Russian language, the Russian forum is a better place to possibly being heard.
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals

Sergey Golubev, 2024.08.23 06:36

News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades

News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades

Previously, we created an Expert Advisor to store economic data in our news calendar database. We also developed many classes to build a foundation for our expert to perform adequately. In this article, we will expand on these classes in our project to finally get to our goal of trading from economic data. Our next goal will be profitability which we will address in the next upcoming articles. For this article, we will add a new view to our database to display all unique events from the MQL5 economic calendar to provide information about the different events. We will also add new inputs to the expert to filter economic data when trading to provide flexibility. You can check out the previous article in the News Trading Made Easy series where we created a risk management class to manage risk for trading and more useful information if you haven't already.
 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals

Sergey Golubev, 2024.10.31 09:20

News Trading Made Easy (Part 4): Performance Enhancement

News Trading Made Easy (Part 4): Performance Enhancement

In the previous article, we went through the processes of implementing trades based on the news event's impact. We were successful in this mission, but a key disadvantage to the article's last code was its back-testing speed which is relatively slow. This is mainly due to frequently accessing the database in memory while back-testing the strategy, to resolve this issue we will reduce the number of times the database is accessed during the back-testing procedure. We will get all the information we need from the database in memory for the current day, this means that we will only access the database ideally once per day.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals

Sergey Golubev, 2024.10.31 09:35

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 1): Mastering the Functions of the MQL5 Economic Calendar

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 1): Mastering the Functions of the MQL5 Economic Calendar

In this article, we explore the powerful features of the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Economic Calendar and how they can be integrated into algorithmic trading. The Economic Calendar, incorporated in the trading terminal, MetaTrader 5, is a crucial tool for traders, providing essential news and data that can significantly impact market movements. By understanding how to retrieve and interpret this information, we can gain an edge in forecasting market reactions to economic events and adjust our trading strategies accordingly.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals

Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.07 06:56

News Trading Made Easy (Part 5): Performing Trades (II)

News Trading Made Easy (Part 5): Performing Trades (II)

In this article, our main objective is to write the code to implement stop orders into the news trading expert, these stop orders will be used in a later article to trade news events. Furthermore, we will create functions to manage slippage for stop orders, close trades and perform validation checks to indicate whether a trade or an order can be opened. Trade management is crucial in any algorithmic trading system because it involves tasks such as opening and closing trades, adjusting stop-losses, and managing take-profits. Efficient trade management can help a trader capture more profit while minimizing exposure to adverse market movements.

123456
New comment