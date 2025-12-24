Economic Calendar
Bank of Mexico Interest Rate Decision
|Medium
|7.00%
|
7.25%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Bank of Mexico's Interest Rate Decision is taken by the bank's Governing Board 8 times a year, during monetary policy meetings. The interest rate decision is one of Mexico's most important economic events. Interest rate growth leads to an increase in the Mexican peso quotes, while a decrease in the interest rate decreases the MXN.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Mexico Interest Rate Decision" macroeconomic indicator.
