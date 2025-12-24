CalendarSections

Bank of Mexico Interest Rate Decision

Country:
Mexico
MXN, Mexican peso
Source:
Bank of Mexico
Sector:
Money
Medium 7.00%
7.25%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Bank of Mexico's Interest Rate Decision is taken by the bank's Governing Board 8 times a year, during monetary policy meetings. The interest rate decision is one of Mexico's most important economic events. Interest rate growth leads to an increase in the Mexican peso quotes, while a decrease in the interest rate decreases the MXN.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Mexico Interest Rate Decision" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
7.00%
7.25%
7.25%
7.50%
7.50%
7.75%
7.75%
8.00%
8.00%
8.50%
8.50%
9.00%
9.00%
9.50%
9.50%
10.00%
10.00%
10.25%
10.25%
10.50%
10.50%
10.75%
10.75%
11.00%
11.00%
11.00%
11.00%
11.00%
11.00%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.25%
11.00%
11.00%
10.50%
10.50%
10.00%
10.00%
9.25%
9.25%
8.50%
8.50%
7.75%
7.75%
7.00%
7.00%
6.50%
6.50%
6.00%
6.00%
5.50%
5.50%
5.00%
5.00%
4.75%
4.75%
4.50%
4.50%
4.25%
4.25%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.00%
4.25%
4.25%
4.25%
4.25%
4.25%
4.25%
4.50%
4.50%
5.00%
5.00%
5.50%
5.50%
6.00%
6.00%
6.50%
6.50%
7.00%
7.00%
7.25%
7.25%
7.50%
123
