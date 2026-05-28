All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events. - page 6
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Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 9): Elevating News Interaction with a Dynamic Scrollbar and Polished Display
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 10): Draggable Dashboard and Interactive Hover Effects for Seamless News Navigation
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.06.18 16:05
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (I)
Today, we aim to address a common limitation in how economic news and calendar events are accessed within the MetaTrader 5 terminal—specifically, during active chart analysis.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.06.21 03:22
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT
Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.08 06:58
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (IV) — Locally hosted AI model market insights
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT
Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.19 04:06
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.06 02:27
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VIII) — Quick Trade Buttons for News Trading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.10 05:20
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (X)—Multiple Symbol Chart View for News Trading
In the previous article, we introduced a multiple-symbol management feature that allows traders to quickly select their preferred trading pairs. This reduced the time spent switching between charts just to configure a pair for trading.Today, our focus is on refining this multiple-symbol trading approach by empowering traders with real-time multi-chart views directly inside the EA.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.20 09:01
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (XI)—Correlation in News Trading
Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 1): Implementing Pre- and Post-News Windows in MQL5
Most news filters for trading robots do only one thing — block new trades during news releases. That is not enough.
During major economic releases, the market often experiences: