All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events. - page 6

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Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 9): Elevating News Interaction with a Dynamic Scrollbar and Polished Display

In this article, we advance the MQL5 Economic Calendar series by introducing a vertical dynamic scrollbar and polished display to enhance trader interaction with news events, ensuring intuitive navigation and reliable event presentation. Building on Part 8’s optimized backtesting and smart filtering, we now focus on a responsive User Interface (UI) with a scrollbar that visually signals clickable states, streamlining access to economic news for both live and backtesting environments.
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 9): Elevating News Interaction with a Dynamic Scrollbar and Polished Display
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 9): Elevating News Interaction with a Dynamic Scrollbar and Polished Display
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we enhance the MQL5 Economic Calendar with a dynamic scrollbar for intuitive news navigation. We ensure seamless event display and efficient updates. We validate the responsive scrollbar and polished dashboard through testing.
 

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 10): Draggable Dashboard and Interactive Hover Effects for Seamless News Navigation

In this article, we advance the MQL5 Economic Calendar series by introducing a draggable dashboard and interactive hover effects to enhance trader control and navigation of news events, ensuring a flexible and intuitive user experience. Building on Part 9’s dynamic scrollbar and polished display, we now focus on a responsive User Interface (UI) that allows repositioning the calendar on the chart and provides visual feedback for button interactions, optimizing access to economic news in live and backtesting environments.
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 10): Draggable Dashboard and Interactive Hover Effects for Seamless News Navigation
Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 10): Draggable Dashboard and Interactive Hover Effects for Seamless News Navigation
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we enhance the MQL5 Economic Calendar by introducing a draggable dashboard that allows us to reposition the interface for better chart visibility. We implement hover effects for buttons to improve interactivity and ensure seamless navigation with a dynamically positioned scrollbar.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.06.18 16:05

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (I)

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (I)

Today, we aim to address a common limitation in how economic news and calendar events are accessed within the MetaTrader 5 terminal—specifically, during active chart analysis.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.06.21 03:22

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)

In this discussion, we build on the foundation laid in the previous article, where we created a scrolling horizontal bar on the chart to display upcoming news events along with countdown timers indicating how much time remains before each release in order of importance. We concluded that article with a placeholder for live news feed—and now, we’re ready to bring that feature to life.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT

Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.08 06:58

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (IV) — Locally hosted AI model market insights

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (IV) — Locally hosted AI model market insights

In the previous discussion, we focused on Indicator Insights. Today, we’ll explore how to harness open‑source AI for algorithmic trading by self‑hosting a quantized language model and integrating it directly into an MQL5 Expert Advisor. In the next section, we’ll begin with a brief primer on the roles of llama.cpp (the lightweight inference engine) and a 4‑bit GGUF model (the compressed “brain”), then walk through downloading and preparing the model, setting up a local Python‑based inference server with FastAPI, and finally wiring it into the News Headline EA to create a dynamic AI Insights lane.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT

Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.19 04:06

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading

The integration of alerts in the previous version of our Expert Advisor was a significant step forward, transforming it into a valuable tool for manual news traders. However, a key limitation still remains: the EA has yet to automate trade executions. Today, our goal is to address that gap by integrating the CTrade class to enable automatic trading based on news events.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals

Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.06 02:27

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VIII) — Quick Trade Buttons for News Trading

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VIII) — Quick Trade Buttons for News Trading

This discussion introduces the Quick Trade Buttons interface within the News Headline Expert Advisor (EA), designed to blend algorithmic precision seamlessly with human decision-making for news trading and scalping. While the EA excels in automated trade execution, it previously limited real-time manual intervention during high-volatility news events, where human judgment is vital for contextual analysis and nuanced strategies.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.10 05:20

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (X)—Multiple Symbol Chart View for News Trading

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (X)—Multiple Symbol Chart View for News Trading

In the previous article, we introduced a multiple-symbol management feature that allows traders to quickly select their preferred trading pairs. This reduced the time spent switching between charts just to configure a pair for trading.

Today, our focus is on refining this multiple-symbol trading approach by empowering traders with real-time multi-chart views directly inside the EA.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators/EAs for news and trading signals

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.20 09:01

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (XI)—Correlation in News Trading

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (XI)—Correlation in News Trading

Having built a strong foundation with multi-symbol management, the next step is to integrate correlation analysis into the News Headline EA. This will allow us to filter out pairs that are not aligned with the intended trade direction, identify leading instruments, and improve overall efficiency during high-impact news trading—while still allowing for manual intervention.

 

Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 1): Implementing Pre- and Post-News Windows in MQL5

Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 1): Implementing Pre- and Post-News Windows in MQL5

Most news filters for trading robots do only one thing — block new trades during news releases. That is not enough.

During major economic releases, the market often experiences:

  • sudden price spikes,
  • spread expansion,
  • slippage,
  • stop-loss hunting wicks.
Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 1): Implementing Pre- and Post-News Windows in MQL5
Using the MQL5 Economic Calendar for News Filtering (Part 1): Implementing Pre- and Post-News Windows in MQL5
  • 2026.02.18
  • www.mql5.com
We build a calendar‑driven news filter entirely in MQL5, avoiding web requests and external DLLs. Part 1 covers loading and caching events, mapping them to symbols by currency, filtering by impact level, defining pre/post windows, and blocking new trades during active news, with optional pre‑news position closure. The result is a configurable, prop‑firm‑friendly control that reduces false pauses and protects entries during volatility.
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