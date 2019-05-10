Free MetaTrader web terminal plugin for WordPress websites
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The WordPress extensions showcase now features the plugin for integrating the web platform, developed by MetaQuotes Software. Any website powered by the popular CMS can provide traders with access to online trading, to quotes analysis and to the MetaTrader platform main features.
The plugin facilitates reliable and secure trading from any browser and on any operating system. 24 graphical objects and 30 technical indicators on 9 timeframes, facilitating both historical and real-time quotes, are available for analysis.
The web platform has been translated into 40 languages. One Click Trading is supported as well. The plugin connects directly to the trade server, which means that an order history on an account is synchronized immediately on all platforms.
To add the web terminal to the website:
After integrating the web terminal, traders will be able to manage their portfolios directly in your website from any browser without additional software.
Install the web terminal for WordPress