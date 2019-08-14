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Experts

NewsReleaseEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
18718
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The expert can trade up 28 (31 with yuan) pairs from one chart.

Expert has the option for manual strategy (user strategy) or uses one of five included strategies.

Expert has analyzer for any trade to show information for any currency and any pair to help a trader to make a better strategy.

Important: Read how can to set GMT offset in my blog.


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Updated versions' information

Update: version 3.5 > Fixed a critical bug that prevented to open orders from the expert.

Update: version 3.6 > Fixed a minor bug about showing impacts event.

Update: version 3.7 > Added option to open orders manually from chart panel.

Update: version 3.8 > Added option to set stop  loss and take profit based ATR indicator. Added confirmation option for buttons' operation.

Update: version 3.81 > Fixed typing errors.

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