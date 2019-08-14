Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
NewsReleaseEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18718
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The expert can trade up 28 (31 with yuan) pairs from one chart.
Expert has the option for manual strategy (user strategy) or uses one of five included strategies.
Expert has analyzer for any trade to show information for any currency and any pair to help a trader to make a better strategy.
Important: Read how can to set GMT offset in my blog.
Updated versions' information
Update: version 3.5 > Fixed a critical bug that prevented to open orders from the expert.
Update: version 3.6 > Fixed a minor bug about showing impacts event.
Update: version 3.7 > Added option to open orders manually from chart panel.
Update: version 3.8 > Added option to set stop loss and take profit based ATR indicator. Added confirmation option for buttons' operation.
Update: version 3.81 > Fixed typing errors.
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system.SailSystemEA
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system.
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.boring-ea2
Detects intersections between MA3, MA20 and MA150.