Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - page 8
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Hi Guys,
for me this indicator work perfectly, really good coded.
Now i try to make a advanced call, but i not see the misstake or better i not fully understand the call function and need little bit help.
First time for me to work with iCustom call function.
The Function ist simply, the EA not open a trade before and can open trade after impacts.
I make extern boolean in my EA:
Use_News_Filter=true;
News_High=true;
News_Medium=true;
News_Low=true;
News_Speaks=true;
News_Holiday=true;
MinsBeforeNews=1440; // Not open New Trade Before
MinsAfterNews=60; // if signal, can Open New Trade After
also i set the Buffer == 4 for Holidays in the Indicator FFC.mql4 in the section "Impact to Numbers"! not sure that works, but i want make it easy to call Holiday and give impact number 4
and i renamed the indicator for my work in "Ultimate news Filter 1.0"
ok and here the latest code of me. Sure i try many options, but something wrong in the code/call.
I hope somebody read this and can help me, please please please please!
Beste Regards
Deaken
Your calc for the "MinsAfterNews" is wrong !!
How is it possible to calculate the "MinsAfterNews" the way you did it??? this is impossible because the moment that the event_1 happens it means that the indicator will return time_1 as 0 and after that it will start giving out time_2 for the next event_2 meanwhile you are still trying to take numbers from the indicator to calculte the "MinsAfterNews" for event_1 which already happened in the past and there are no more values coming for it.
You should look this way: extern int EventDisplay = 10; // Hide event after (in minutes)
hi,
Very nice indicator. Thanks.
Question: How do I set chart time offset in 30 minute values, like +/-4.30, +/-5.30, etc.
Please let me know. The offset I need for correct value is -4.30 hours.
Thanks again!
It's displaying the Day in German for me, and not English.
Appreciate any help how I can fix this?
does this need an update for the FF cal xml URL ?
string sUrl="http://www.forexfactory.com/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml";
just updated mine to the following ..
string sUrl="http://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml"
does this need an update for the FF cal xml URL ?
string sUrl="http://www.forexfactory.com/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml";
just updated mine to the following ..
string sUrl="http://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml"
Yes, you are right -
Yes, you are right -
Hi Sergey.
I tried to load the latest attached FFC.mq4 form your message and still have NO MORE EVENTS message. I opened the file in a text editor and I see the new URL there. What could be wrong?
Hi Sergey.
I tried to load the latest attached FFC.mq4 form your message and still have NO MORE EVENTS message. I opened the file in a text editor and I see the new URL there. What could be wrong?
Yes, I placed new URL, and it works for me (it did not work with old URL) -
I attached my version once again here (mql4 and ex4).
Hi there, i was using this mq4 and add on the tms service https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=747973 to send the notification to my Channel
question:
is that posibble to reamend the coding to trigger all the event on the same time?
lets say for today
only the 1st data was triggered instead of both
Please assist how to get both data triggered in Popup Alert, Push Notification and Email as well
regards